  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. 4site Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. Tree Hugger / 4site Architecture

Tree Hugger / 4site Architecture

  • 23:00 - 19 October, 2018
Tree Hugger / 4site Architecture
Tree Hugger / 4site Architecture, © Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

© Gokul Rao Kadam © Gokul Rao Kadam © Gokul Rao Kadam © Gokul Rao Kadam + 26

  • Architects

    4site Architecture

  • Location

    Bengaluru, India

  • Lead Architects

    Chandrakant. Kanthigavi

  • Team

    Rohit Baligidad, Madhusudhan, Veema Haridas, Bhagyashri

  • Area

    3300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Gokul Rao Kadam

  • Structural engineer

    Naik Associates, Bengaluru

  • Civil engineer

    TATYA Infra

  • Client

    P.V. Varghese, Bengaluru
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

A Single residence in a 40’-0” X 60’-0” plot evolved from a rigorous inquiry into the particulars of location and program. Our client, Mr. P.V.Varghese, is a valued partner, in our collaborative design process. As a response to his design brief, we came up with idea of “Tree hugger House”.n“As an architect, one needs to design a built environment, rather than just being a shelter.”

© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

With the understanding of our clients background (from Kerala-God’s own country), priorities, values and inspirations, likes and dislikes we got to know our challenges. First one was to create a contemporary residence with Values of Kerala architecture and interior spaces that would resonate with the client’s personality.

© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

The Essence- Special Features
In a dense urban context, we embraced nature with our built environment to focus on the dichotomy of interior and exteriors. The Palm tree that divides the parking and pedestrian path at lower level, acts as a visual treat from Master Bed and common balcony at first floor with its foliage flowing into the balcony.

Isometric plans
Isometric plans

The choice of limited colors in the material palette, helps in drawing the focus towards the landscape and the wood used in the interiors. Wood was used as the key element that added “colour and texture” that brought in warmth and richness to the spatial organization. Landscape is the focal element in this project that knits the entire built and un-built together and highlights the liveliness in the neighborhood. The dynamics within the home change with respect to the seasonal changes the landscape elements undergo.

© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

Concept:  Tree Hugger
Our Client, is close to nature, and wanted his dream house with a close connection to nature as it reminded him of his home and childhood. So he asked us to “design a House around a Tree.” Our challenge was to achieve the same ambience in an urban scenario. The large footprint of a traditional kerala home and its virtues had to be imbibed in a smaller urban footprint.

© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

The concept was conceived as an abstraction of the traditional “Nadumuttam (central courtyard) concept” in most of the houses in Kerala, wherein the homes are composed around a focal landscape feature usually a Tulsi plant.
As a response to his design brief, we came up with idea of a ‘house that embraces trees’ we call it a ‘’Tree hugger, a contemporary urban residence with values of Kerala Architecture.’’

© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

Materials of Construction:
Structure:  Framed RCC structure and Solid Concrete block walls as in-fill.
Fenestrations:  Wooden Doors and UPVC windows

Isometric view
Isometric view

Facade:
1. The “Vertical Drops” on the facades (acts as screen ) from neighbours, made of Aluminium boxes and plastered over MS mesh.
2. Sika Crack resistance Material used for exteriors to get smooth finish.
3. High-Pressure Laminate panel as composition.
Interiors: FSC Certified Teak wood was used for doors and windows, wooden steps, wooden flooring and for little furniture.

© Gokul Rao Kadam
© Gokul Rao Kadam

About this office
4site Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors India
Cite: "Tree Hugger / 4site Architecture" 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904092/tree-hugger-4site-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

