  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Tieno Designs an Eco-Friendly City Block Constructed From Timber

Tieno Designs an Eco-Friendly City Block Constructed From Timber

Tieno Designs an Eco-Friendly City Block Constructed From Timber
Courtesy of Tieno
Courtesy of Tieno

The “Bosco” design schematic utilizes timber construction and ecological design practices to create a multi-sided residential city block. Not only are the private domestic spaces important, but the definition of ‘living space’ is expanded to include private outdoor and shared spaces.

In this way, the wood exterior becomes an extension of the interior. The use of timber, throughout, and the simple language of Bosco’s underlying geometric forms create a well-articulated and homogeneous ensemble of housing components.

Courtesy of Tieno

The composition of housing types consists of 117 apartments ranging from one to five bedrooms. Additional living blocks include two-story apartments and row houses. The courtyard sits at the heart of the city-block community; it sits in the center of the rectangular and L-shaped buildings that occupy each city corner. Between each building, a path to the central courtyard provides the outdoor space with some seclusion and privacy from the urban expanse.

Courtesy of Tieno
Courtesy of Tieno

The structural components of these buildings are composed of LVL wood and will remain free of plastics and toxic materials. The pitch of the roofs provides additional surface area to harness solar energy. The balconies are positioned to protect residents from overheating in direct sunlight during summer months. Temperature regulation and natural resource conservation are at the foundation of the Bosco design concept and integrated into many of the designers’ pivotal architectural decisions.

Courtesy of Tieno
Courtesy of Tieno

Other prominent architectural elements that stand out are its dynamic rooflines and integrated balconies. The architects not only thought about the intended environment, but they also took into consideration the specific lifestyle choices of the Bosco residents. In the courtyard, the designers included a greenhouse that can also be utilized as a summer kitchen. 

News via Tieno

Lindsay Duddy
Author

