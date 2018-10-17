World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  7. The Illusion / OBBA

The Illusion / OBBA

  • 23:00 - 17 October, 2018
The Illusion / OBBA
The Illusion / OBBA, © Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

© Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin + 26

  • Architects

    OBBA

  • Location

    Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Architects in Charge

    Sojung Lee & Sangjoon Kwak

  • Design Team

    Sunhee Yoon, Hwanjong Yeo, Daae Kim, Hyunjin Choi

  • Area

    6636.73 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Kyungsub Shin

  • Structural Engineer

    THEKUJO

  • MEP Engineering

    HANA Consulting Engineers

  • Civil Engineer

    Daongeo E&G

  • Lighting Engineer

    Newlite

  • Landscape Design

    Garden In Forest

  • Construction

    Janghak Engineering & Construction

  • Site coverage area

    397.94 m2

  • Building-to-land ratio

    59.96% (Max. 60%)

  • Floor area ratio

    778.65% (Max. 800%)

  • Site Area

    663.70 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Snippets of rush hour in Gangnam. Windows of building cloaked with square curtain-wall building, indifferent faces, people, in dark suits with matching briefcases, waiting for elevator. They dream of a beach just like the one on their computer screens while putting up with everyday monotony. Dreaming of a fantasy world while carrying on with their repetitive routine…

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Tower-type office buildings used to be built solely to be functiona. Monotonous buildings failed to meet the rapidly changing needs form sloppy urban landscapes.

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Various attempts have been made to create work spaces that deviate from the practical box type to fit the new business culture. Most of these attempts, however, have been made to strengthen the corporate identity of conglomerates. Attempts to renovate smaller office premises are less frequent.

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

In planning this project, we tried to construct a work space for optimal efficiency respecting all conditions and constraints. At the same time, we wanted to create a space where people could discover new experience besides the routine of their lives

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The building has an 'H' plane configuration that bridges the CORE ZONE and the PROGRAM ZONE.  From the elevation and section views, the rectangular box seems to be floating on the L-shaped concrete block. F & B program is implemented from first to fourth floor to facilitate the flow of people. From fifth to fifteenth floor which is made up of a rectangular glass box, office program is to be applied.

Section 02
Section 02

The masses and the space in between have incorporated exposed concrete pierced wall, hexagonal metal panels made of a strong reflective mirror. The dark color of exposed concrete and mirror serves to emphasize the segmented form as well as maximize the sense of space through the strong contrast of materials and colors.

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The segmented panels, applied to the walls between the bridges, are intended to provide a unique spatial and visual experience by amplifying the reflection of objects. In addition, the panels assign a strong identity to the building as a welcoming space in the midst of a dull city.

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

OBBA
Office

Cite: "The Illusion / OBBA" 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904085/the-illusion-obba/> ISSN 0719-8884

