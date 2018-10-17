The Illusion / OBBA

+ 26

Architects OBBA

Location Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Architects in Charge Sojung Lee & Sangjoon Kwak

Design Team Sunhee Yoon, Hwanjong Yeo, Daae Kim, Hyunjin Choi

Area 6636.73 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Kyungsub Shin

Structural Engineer THEKUJO

MEP Engineering HANA Consulting Engineers

Civil Engineer Daongeo E&G

Lighting Engineer Newlite

Landscape Design Garden In Forest

Construction Janghak Engineering & Construction

Site coverage area 397.94 m2

Building-to-land ratio 59.96% (Max. 60%)

Floor area ratio 778.65% (Max. 800%)

Site Area 663.70 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Snippets of rush hour in Gangnam. Windows of building cloaked with square curtain-wall building, indifferent faces, people, in dark suits with matching briefcases, waiting for elevator. They dream of a beach just like the one on their computer screens while putting up with everyday monotony. Dreaming of a fantasy world while carrying on with their repetitive routine…

Tower-type office buildings used to be built solely to be functiona. Monotonous buildings failed to meet the rapidly changing needs form sloppy urban landscapes.

Various attempts have been made to create work spaces that deviate from the practical box type to fit the new business culture. Most of these attempts, however, have been made to strengthen the corporate identity of conglomerates. Attempts to renovate smaller office premises are less frequent.

In planning this project, we tried to construct a work space for optimal efficiency respecting all conditions and constraints. At the same time, we wanted to create a space where people could discover new experience besides the routine of their lives

The building has an 'H' plane configuration that bridges the CORE ZONE and the PROGRAM ZONE. From the elevation and section views, the rectangular box seems to be floating on the L-shaped concrete block. F & B program is implemented from first to fourth floor to facilitate the flow of people. From fifth to fifteenth floor which is made up of a rectangular glass box, office program is to be applied.

The masses and the space in between have incorporated exposed concrete pierced wall, hexagonal metal panels made of a strong reflective mirror. The dark color of exposed concrete and mirror serves to emphasize the segmented form as well as maximize the sense of space through the strong contrast of materials and colors.

The segmented panels, applied to the walls between the bridges, are intended to provide a unique spatial and visual experience by amplifying the reflection of objects. In addition, the panels assign a strong identity to the building as a welcoming space in the midst of a dull city.