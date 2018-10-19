World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Walters & Cohen Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Reigate Grammar School / Walters & Cohen Architects

Reigate Grammar School / Walters & Cohen Architects

  • 06:00 - 19 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Reigate Grammar School / Walters & Cohen Architects
Save this picture!
Reigate Grammar School / Walters & Cohen Architects, © Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW © Dennis Gilbert/VIEW © Dennis Gilbert/VIEW © Dennis Gilbert/VIEW + 29

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

Text description provided by the architects. A new, competition winning building at Reigate Grammar School, designed by London-based firm, Walters & Cohen Architects, has been opened.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

With the generous benefaction and support of the Peter Harrison Foundation, the ‘Harrison Centre’ (a library and sixth form centre) at Reigate Grammar School in Surrey will provide new facilities for the co-ed independent school of about 900 pupils.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

Following their competition win in 2013, Walters & Cohen first undertook a masterplan and space audit of the school’s existing facilities, which were spread across two sites. At that time, the small parcel of land between them became available and was the ideal site for the new 1,620m2 library and sixth form centre, funded by the Peter Harrison Foundation.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

The new sixth form centre provides a link between the school’s two main areas whilst also serving as the first stage of the broader masterplan, laying the groundwork for future developments.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

The red-brick building reflects the materials, massing and pitched-roof typology of the attractive Victorian school estate. Inside, the library has a wonderfully calm atmosphere. Light filters in from the rooflights at the peak of the building, while bookshelves frame large windows that look out across the peaceful old churchyard. The acoustic treatment means that independent learning and small group work can take place side by side without fuss. Comfortable furniture and traditional work spaces on both floors give pupils more choice of how they would like to study.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

Provision of flexible, column-free spaces with natural ventilation was a driving principle of the overall design, and so a hybrid solution of concrete and steel was proposed. The use of RC slabs and concrete-encased steel beams has produced an efficient structure to accommodate the large spans desired by the client, whilst allowing the thermal mass of the in-situ concrete to be utilised in providing natural cooling during the day.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

The sturdy exposed trusses and sense of openness continue throughout the building, connecting the library with the classrooms and offices either side. On the ground floor, the sixth form centre is a generous, mature space for study, socialising and lunch. Pupils and staff love the building, which has been described as ‘the knot in the bow tie of the school’.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Walters & Cohen Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Educational Architecture Schools United Kingdom
Cite: "Reigate Grammar School / Walters & Cohen Architects" 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904082/reigate-grammar-school-walters-and-cohen-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream