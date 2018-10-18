World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Studio Lawang
  6. 2017
  7. Casa de Montana / Studio Lawang

Casa de Montana / Studio Lawang

  • 21:00 - 18 October, 2018
Casa de Montana / Studio Lawang
Casa de Montana / Studio Lawang, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

  • Architects

    Studio Lawang

  • Location

    Babakan Madang, Indonesia

  • Lead Architect

    Patrisius Marvin Dalimartha

  • Team

    Pamela Jouwena, Anna Silalahi

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Text description provided by the architects. Located on a corner site, at the foot of Mount Pancar, the site faces directly to one of the rivers that originate from the mountain. Being on a corner site gives the house two advantages: unobstructed views and also maximum natural sunlight. Since the beginning of the design exploration, the architect strives to respond to the trapezoid shape site and the two different axes: one that is parallel to the neighbor and one that is parallel to the street.

© Mario Wibowo
First Level Plan
© Mario Wibowo
Every room in this house maximizes natural sunlight, hence saving the energy bill. Having the inner court at the center of the house allows more rooms to benefit from it. The inner court permits the natural sunlight to enter more rooms and the cross ventilation to work throughout the house.

© Mario Wibowo
One of the challenges is that the longest facade of the house is exposed to the western sunlight. This challenge is solved by roof overhang and deep wall. The large void in the main living area ensures air flow, allowing sunlight to bounce freely, filling up the space and communication between the occupants.

© Mario Wibowo
About this office
Studio Lawang
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Casa de Montana / Studio Lawang" 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904080/casa-de-montana-studio-lawang/> ISSN 0719-8884

