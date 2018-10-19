World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. United States
  5. Spackman Mossop Michaels
  6. 2018
  7. Miller Park In Downtown Chattanooga / Spackman Mossop Michaels + Eskew Dumez Ripple

Miller Park In Downtown Chattanooga / Spackman Mossop Michaels + Eskew Dumez Ripple

  • 17:00 - 19 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Miller Park In Downtown Chattanooga / Spackman Mossop Michaels + Eskew Dumez Ripple
Save this picture!
Miller Park In Downtown Chattanooga / Spackman Mossop Michaels + Eskew Dumez Ripple, © Spackman Mossop Michaels
© Spackman Mossop Michaels

© Spackman Mossop Michaels © Spackman Mossop Michaels © Spackman Mossop Michaels © Spackman Mossop Michaels + 17

Save this picture!
© Spackman Mossop Michaels
© Spackman Mossop Michaels

Text description provided by the architects. Originally developed in the 1970s, Miller Park spans two acres and is located in the center of the city, next to the Solomon building and one block from City Hall and the Chattanooga Public Library. As the heart of Chattanooga’s Innovation District, the design challenge was to completely overhaul the space because its sunken plaza created a barrier and sense of disconnection from the city. “By elevating the sunken plaza and bringing the entire park up to street level, we have made the park both more accessible and more inviting,” said Wes Michaels, Principal of Spackman Mossop Michaels.

Save this picture!
© Spackman Mossop Michaels
© Spackman Mossop Michaels

To break down the barriers between Miller Park and the existing Miller Plaza across the street, SMM/EDR applied a “shared street” approach and reconfigured Martin Luther King Boulevard, connecting the two public spaces as one unified civic space. This involved reducing traffic lanes, removing traditional curbs to bring the road and sidewalk to the same level, and planting a flush median strip with native trees to slow down traffic and encourage more pedestrian activity across the entire park.

Save this picture!
© Spackman Mossop Michaels
© Spackman Mossop Michaels

A paving pattern marks the transition between the park and the roadway, with this design continuing along the monumental stairs intended for social gatherings. These steps play a leading role in the design of the park, and easily transform into seating for everyday use and special events.

Save this picture!
© Spackman Mossop Michaels
© Spackman Mossop Michaels

Miller Park provides immense ecological benefits on this small site in a dense urban area. All of SMM’s projects are designed with consideration for the social, financial and ecological impact on the immediate community. Sustainable and long-term solutions such as stormwater management and strategically positioned soil cells make up the green infrastructure and play a key role in the subterranean design of Miller Park. More than 75 new trees, all native to the region, were planted. An expansive structural soil cell system was installed in order to allow the tree roots to grow large and wide without disrupting the pavement, as well as cleaning pollution from rainwater. These soil cells provide each tree with a large volume of soil, creating an ideal environment for a long-term urban forest of grand canopy trees. In addition to nurturing the native trees and plants, the soil cells provide excellent stormwater management that reduces the amount of water that enters the combined sewer overflow systems.

Save this picture!
© Spackman Mossop Michaels
© Spackman Mossop Michaels

While serving as a green oasis in the city center, the park is also designed to accommodate cultural events and technologically-advanced productions. Free high-speed wifi is available throughout the park, and an underground system of internet cables and electricity can support high-tech digital art installations, performances and outdoor movie screenings. The state-of- the-art pavilion designed by EDR, along with the open lawn, serve as an ideal space for events. A digital projector on the Pavilion allows for movie screenings and live performances.

Save this picture!
© Spackman Mossop Michaels
© Spackman Mossop Michaels

SMM/EDR took steps to involve the community in the design process. Over the course of six months, they held public meetings throughout the city, set up an online platform for collecting the community’s input, and conducted in-person surveys in the existing park and surroundings to bring a variety of voices to the table. This intensive community engagement helped inform the open flexible design that characterizes the new Miller Park.

Save this picture!
© Spackman Mossop Michaels
© Spackman Mossop Michaels

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Spackman Mossop Michaels
Office
Eskew Dumez Ripple
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Landscape Architecture Park United States
Cite: "Miller Park In Downtown Chattanooga / Spackman Mossop Michaels + Eskew Dumez Ripple" 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904078/miller-park-in-downtown-chattanooga-spackman-mossop-michaels-plus-eskew-dumez-ripple/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream