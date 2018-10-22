J Residence / DK-LAB

+ 21

Architects DK-LAB

Location Yakarta, Indonesia

Lead Architects Dong-Hyun Kim, Jayen Seung

Design Team Jungim Kim, Yeojin Youn, Luong Trung Hieu, Thao Trang Nguyen

Main Contractor PT Dasom

Structural Consultant Ilmac Engineering

Area 342.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Mario Wibowo

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The residential site of central Jakarta is characterized as a series of narrow and deep rectangular shape. As the narrow side of the site is on the front road side, when the building is actually seated, only the short side of the elevation is exposed from the entrance road, which is likely to lead to a design emphasizing frontality of the residence. In fact, it is the typical scenery that shows two-dimensional elevations configured with fence and front surfaces.

Therefore, we have focused on how we can reveal the stereoscopic aspects of the house. In fact, a part of the elevation is taken out to set back and the second floor mass that are not parallel to the road were introduced in front to allow recognition of stereoscopic volumes at entry.

Triangular cut in the roof and an outdoor court garden inserted in the middle of the house also give variations to volumes laid out in the site, which eventually make indoor spaces more interesting.

In order to locate the outdoor programs like pool and gardens as close as possible to the living space, they dig into the mass and create a tight relationship with spaces around them.

The pool is closely surrounded by the living room right next to it and the master bedroom cantilevered out directly above. They create intimacy and coziness by being connected visually and physically.

Main living room integrated with dining and kitchen area is also enclosed by pool and the court garden which draws a lot of light deep into the house. Second floor library is connected to living room by opening above.

As a result, a variety of complex residential programs are piled up three-dimensionally in a narrow and deep site but still have rooms to breathe and to feel the openness. That’s the significant strategy of how to convert the unfavorable site condition to more reasonable one.

The main stair is travelling right by these spaces and connecting each floor by as long distance as possible to experience nature everyday.

On the third floor, the triangular roofs were used for high ceiling rooms such as an indoor driving range, a gym and a theater. The stunning view from the terrace and the gaze overlooking the gym from the street serve as the main role of the third floor as objects on top.