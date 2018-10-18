World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Rock House / AGi Architects

Rock House / AGi Architects
Save this picture!
Rock House / AGi Architects, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

© Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido + 18

  • Architects

    AGi architects

  • Location

    Kuwait

  • Authors

    Nasser B. Abulhasan, Joaquín Pérez-Goicoechea

  • Project Team

    Mª Eugenia Díaz, Gwenola Kergall, Abdulhafiz Bahi El Din, Hanan Alkouh

  • Area

    1300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Nelson Garrido

  • Project Leaders

    Lucía Sánchez-Salmón, Lulu Alawadhi

  • Lightning

    Lara Elbaz

  • Interior Design

    AGi architects

  • Furniture

    Gunni & Trentino
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in a corner lot in the residential district of Al-Salem. The project  was developed with a double condition imposed by the clients: giving complete privacy to its users; and become an iconic element in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The building is a folded structure of reinforced concrete as an origami, which revolves on itself continuously to create a central courtyard on which all the spaces of the house revert. The few openings to the street are always biased, preventing the view of the neighbors and excessive sunlight in the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

With relatively small dimensions spaces for local standards, it was tried to give the greatest possible flexibility to their use, introducing multiple circulations that allow to connect the rooms in a continuous and uninterrupted way. As in the traditional Muslim architecture, the corridors were avoided to the maximum, understanding the house as a single system, of variable conditions, where different activities are developed throughout the day.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Cite: "Rock House / AGi Architects" [Rock House / AGi Architects] 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904071/rock-house-agi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

