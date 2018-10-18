Rock House / AGi Architects

+ 18

Architects AGi architects

Location Kuwait

Authors Nasser B. Abulhasan, Joaquín Pérez-Goicoechea

Project Team Mª Eugenia Díaz, Gwenola Kergall, Abdulhafiz Bahi El Din, Hanan Alkouh

Area 1300.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Nelson Garrido

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Leaders Lucía Sánchez-Salmón, Lulu Alawadhi

Lightning Lara Elbaz

Interior Design AGi architects

Furniture Gunni & Trentino More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in a corner lot in the residential district of Al-Salem. The project was developed with a double condition imposed by the clients: giving complete privacy to its users; and become an iconic element in the neighborhood.

The building is a folded structure of reinforced concrete as an origami, which revolves on itself continuously to create a central courtyard on which all the spaces of the house revert. The few openings to the street are always biased, preventing the view of the neighbors and excessive sunlight in the rooms.

With relatively small dimensions spaces for local standards, it was tried to give the greatest possible flexibility to their use, introducing multiple circulations that allow to connect the rooms in a continuous and uninterrupted way. As in the traditional Muslim architecture, the corridors were avoided to the maximum, understanding the house as a single system, of variable conditions, where different activities are developed throughout the day.