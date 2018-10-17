Public Bathrooms: Examples in Plan and Section

Who has not felt the anxiety of using a restroom outside the comfort of their home? Various architects have experimented with proposals that address these stressful situations, addressing the efficiency of public restrooms from their sanitary facilities, spatial distribution and, mainly, privacy and comfort.
These variations can be seen in the planimetry of numerous examples published on our site. We've selected a number of projects that can inspire your next design.
