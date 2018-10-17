World
  ArchDaily
  News
  3. Public Bathrooms: Examples in Plan and Section

Public Bathrooms: Examples in Plan and Section

Public Bathrooms: Examples in Plan and Section
Public Bathrooms: Examples in Plan and Section, © Fabián Dejtiar
Who has not felt the anxiety of using a restroom outside the comfort of their home? Various architects have experimented with proposals that address these stressful situations, addressing the efficiency of public restrooms from their sanitary facilities, spatial distribution and, mainly, privacy and comfort.

These variations can be seen in the planimetry of numerous examples published on our site. We've selected a number of projects that can inspire your next design. 

Parque Urquiza Public Restroom / Diego Jobell

© Luis Vignoli
© Luis Vignoli
via Diego Jobell
via Diego Jobell
Trail Restroom / Miro Rivera Architects

© Paul Finkel
© Paul Finkel
via Miro Rivera Architects
Göteborg Bathing Culture / raumlabor

via raumlabor
via raumlabor
via raumlabor
Safe Haven Bath House / TYIN Tegnestue

© Pasi Alto
© Pasi Alto
via TYIN Tegnestue
Public Toilets in the Tête d'Or Park / Jacky Suchail Architects

© Franck Fleury
via Jacky Suchail Architects
via Jacky Suchail Architects
Wembley WC Pavilion / Gort Scott

via Gort Scott
via Gort Scott
via Gort Scott
via Gort Scott
Isemachi Public Toilet / Kubo Tsushima Architects

via Kubo Tsushima Architects
via Kubo Tsushima Architects
via Kubo Tsushima Architects
'View' Public Toilet / LiZhu

© ZhongNing
© ZhongNing
via LiZhu
via LiZhu
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Public Bathrooms: Examples in Plan and Section" [Baños Públicos: ejemplos de arquitectura en planta y sección] 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904061/public-bathrooms-examples-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884

