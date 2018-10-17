World
  Africa's Tallest Skyscraper Set to Begin Construction in Morocco

Africa’s Tallest Skyscraper Set to Begin Construction in Morocco

Africa’s Tallest Skyscraper Set to Begin Construction in Morocco
Africa’s Tallest Skyscraper Set to Begin Construction in Morocco, Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos
Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos

Africa’s tallest skyscraper is set to begin construction in two weeks time. Designed by Spanish architects Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos and Moroccan firm CHB Cabinet Hakim Benjelloun, the 820-ft tall Bank of Africa Tower will take the title of tallest tower from the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg. Aiming for LEED Gold and HQE ratings, the tower will begin construction on November 1 and is expected be complete by May 30, 2022.

Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos

Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos
Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos

Belgian construction firms BESIX and Travaux Generaux de Construction de Casablanca (TGCC) have been selected for the project, with BESIX having completed earlier projects like the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The Moroccan BMCE Bank of Africa is sponsoring the project, which will cost an estimated MAD 3 billion. The Bank of Africa Tower will have 55 floors with a luxury hotel, offices, and apartments.

Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos
Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos
Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos
Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos

Othmane Benjelloun, CEO of BMCE Bank of Africa said, “I have every confidence in … the expertise and know-how of BESIX to build our tower. Together, we share a common goal so that our tower is a source of pride for the kingdom of Morocco and for the African continent.” Rik Vandenberghe, BESIX CEO, said, “‘Bank of Africa Tower’ will be an emblematic building of the country. I am proud to see BESIX participate in its construction in Morocco.”

Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos
Bank of Africa Tower. Image Courtesy of Rafael de la-Hoz Arquitectos

The Bank of Africa Tower will rise in the new Bouregreg Valley development project, design as part of the program “Rabat Ville Lumiere, Capitale Marocaine de la Culture” (Rabat, the City of Light, the Moroccan Capital of Culture).

News via Morocco World News

View the complete gallery

Eric Baldwin
News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Africa’s Tallest Skyscraper Set to Begin Construction in Morocco" 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904047/africas-tallest-skyscraper-set-to-begin-construction-in-morocco/> ISSN 0719-8884

