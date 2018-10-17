World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cultural Center
  Brazil
  Nonato Veloso
  2014
  ADUnB Cultural Center / Nonato Veloso

ADUnB Cultural Center / Nonato Veloso

  14:00 - 17 October, 2018
ADUnB Cultural Center / Nonato Veloso
ADUnB Cultural Center / Nonato Veloso, © Joana França
© Joana França

© Joana França

  • Architects

    Nonato Veloso

  • Location

    Darcy Ribeiro Campus - University of Brasilia, Brasilia, Brazil

  • Executive Project

    Bruno Campos, Bruno Damasceno, Fernanda Angelis, Renata Brazil, Marcelo Aquino

  • Area

    15500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Joana França

  • Construction

    CCI – Campolina Construções e Incorporações

  • Structure

    Edison Machado

  • Air Conditioning

    Eletrofrig

  • Lighting

    Carlos Cauchick

  • Electrical Installations

    Carlos Cauchick

  • Hydraulic Installations

    Carlos Cauchick

  • Landscape Design

    Quinta Arquitetura Design Paisagismo

  • Acoustics

    Síntese Acústica Arquitetônica

  • Frames

    Vidratto
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The ADUnB Cultural Center - Association of Teachers of the University of Brasília - was the result of a request for proposal for FAU / UnB professors and other architects working on the campus in 1999. The project was extensive requiring the proposal to be executed in multiple stages. In 2003, there was interest in constructing the front part of the building housing the administration. It did not included the restaurant, auditorium, and other areas. The redesign project included a coffee shop and other adjacent facilities to give a “finished look". The building is located at the most visible location on campus next to the L-3 North Avenue. The site is of historical importance to the UnB foundation, surrounded by the faculty of the Department of Education, the former office of the university president, and the auditorium Dois Candangos project of Alcides da Rocha Miranda. This project also neighbors a building by João Filgueiras Lima, Lelé.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The ADUnB Cultural Center’s white walls make reference to the neighboring buildings. In addition, the project make reference to UnB roots such as Oscar Niemeyer buildings for the general services, were white with concrete beams in the roofs. The brise soleil, facing east, are in aluminum with electrostatic painting. The project opted to not use the industrialized brise soleil, but to enhanced transparency in addition to reinforcing the building horizontality.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Initially planned in 1999 for 130 seats, or 200 m2, the auditorium built today has 520 seats, with foyer, toilets and two multipurpose spaces totaling 1460 m2.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The building complex is composed of two independent buildings, ADUnB's administrative area and the auditorium. The buildings are arranged parallel to one another, interconnected by a covered pergola forming a sidewalk towards to the curb of Auditorium Dois Candangos. They share one large parking lot, plus one additional parking lot in front of the ADUnB Cultural Center.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The auditorium’s stage has an approximated open area of 160 m2 and can be accesses by stair or ramps. Two private handicap toilets are located at the back of the stage. The auditorium has a translation and projection booth. Twenty rows of chairs, model Fox 70-F, in wood and fabric.  The first seven rows of chairs are set on a horizontal floor allowing the chairs to be removed either for the setting of tables or even for an orchestra during presentations in which the stage area can not be diminished. A large warehouse under the highest rows of chairs was created for the storage of chairs and various equipment.

The acoustic design was developed by a specialized company to guarantee the sound quality inside the auditorium.

The foyer has two adjacent multipurpose spaces with approximately 170 m2 each, useful for social gatherings, exhibitions, lectures, and presentations. The foyer's outdoor benches are enhanced by landscaping and faces the Auditorium Dois Candangos. The multipurpose space can host bands and orchestras allowing presentations towards the open space.

The landscaping project, in progress, should integrate and harmonize the open spaces and adjacent areas.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Nonato Veloso
Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Brazil
Cite: "ADUnB Cultural Center / Nonato Veloso" [Centro Cultural ADUnB / Nonato Veloso] 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904033/adunb-cultural-center-nonato-veloso/> ISSN 0719-8884

