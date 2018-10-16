World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Performing Arts Center
  4. Taiwan
  5. Mecanoo
  6. 2018
  7. National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts / Mecanoo

National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts / Mecanoo

  • 12:30 - 16 October, 2018
National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts / Mecanoo
National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts / Mecanoo, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Iwan Baan

  • Architects

    Mecanoo

  • Location

    Fengshan District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

  • Local Architect

    Archasia Design Group

  • Client

    Preparatory Office of The Wei-Wu-Ying Center for the Arts of the Ministry of Culture, Taiwan

  • Founding Partner & Creative Director

    Francine Houben

  • Artistic and Executive Director

    Chien Wen-Pin

  • Area

    141000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Iwan Baan

  • Structural Engineer

    Supertech

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Yuan Tai

  • Electrical Engineer

    Heng Kai

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Xu-Acoustique

  • Theatre System

    Waagner-Biro

  • Theatre Consultant

    Theateradvies

  • Lighting Consultant

    CMA lighting

  • Fire Safety Consultant

    Ju Jiang

  • Organ Consultant

    Olivier Latry

  • Roof and Facade Consultant

    CWI

  • 3D Consultant

    Lead Dao

  • Traffic Consultant

    Su International

  • Contractor

    Chien Kuo Construction

  • Steel Skin

    Centraal Staal

  • Organ Builder

    Klais, Bonn
    More Specs Less Specs
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Dutch architects Mecanoo, the extraordinary architecture of Weiwuying is inspired by the sinuous canopy created by clusters of banyan trees commonly found in the region. The single sweeping building covers a surface area of 35 acres (141,000 sqm) and is set in the spectacular 116-acre (470,000 sqm) subtropical park in the heart of Kaohsiung, making it the world’s largest performing arts centre under one roof as well as Taiwan’s most significant cultural investment in a generation. It incorporates five state of the art performance spaces: a 2,236-seat Opera House, a 1,981-seat Concert Hall, a 1,210-seat Playhouse, a 434-seat Recital Hall and an Outdoor Theater linking the building to the park.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Kaohsiung, with a population of around 3 million, located in the south of Taiwan, once a major international harbour, is now a modern, diverse city with a rich cultural offer. The new National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, occupying a site that was formerly a military training base, symbolises the developing outlook for the city of Kaohsiung and Taiwan – with a mission to connect local and global talent through arts and culture.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Weiwuying’s Artistic Director Chien Wen-Pin said, ‘Something that overseas visitors to Weiwuying will encounter is the passion for theatre, dance, spectacle and music that is everywhere in Taiwan. Our audiences are extraordinarily enthusiastic and knowledgeable. I will continue to work with artists at home and abroad to uncover new ideas for programming that reflect the very best in contemporary practice. Weiwuying, with its extraordinary facilities, gives us the opportunity to experiment – to be bold and innovative, and to try different things.’

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The October 2018 opening of the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts will complete Taiwan’s national umbrella organisation National Performing Arts Center, incorporating Taipei’s National Theater and Concert Hall and the National Taichung Theater. The three flagship institutions will be home to Taiwan’s internationally renowned contemporary dance and theatre companies, orchestras of Western and Chinese music, Peking, Taiwanese and Western opera troupes, hand puppet companies, Oscar and Golden Lion- winning filmmakers, Booker-nominated authors, Mando-pop stars and beyond.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

About this office
Mecanoo
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance performing arts center Learning visual arts center Taiwan
Cite: "National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts / Mecanoo" 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904019/national-kaohsiung-center-for-the-arts-mecanoo/> ISSN 0719-8884

