World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Finland
  5. Talli Architecture and Design
  6. 2017
  7. Jallukka House for Musicians / Talli Architecture and Design

Jallukka House for Musicians / Talli Architecture and Design

  • 02:00 - 27 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jallukka House for Musicians / Talli Architecture and Design
Save this picture!
Jallukka House for Musicians / Talli Architecture and Design, © Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

© Tuomas Uusheimo © Tuomas Uusheimo © Tuomas Uusheimo © Tuomas Uusheimo + 16

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Text description provided by the architects. Helsinki’s Live Music Association ELMU initiated a project to develop affordable rental flats for people in music business – vocalists and musicians as well as technicians and roadies. In 2017 the house called Jallukka was completed in the new Helsinki city district of Jätkäsaari.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The atmosphere of the area – still largely under development – is maritime yet urban. Jallukka is situated in a dense urban fabric off the traffic arteries. In the alley-side corner of the L-shaped building there’s a bar appropriate to a musicians’ house.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The eight-storey building consists of two wings: one with flats for musicians accessed via a gallery and the other is served through a central corridor. The ground floor has two-storey apartments with direct entrances from the street and the courtyard. The sizes of the flats vary from 30 to 75 square metres and each one has a private balcony. 

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The building has extensive communal spaces and terraces, such as laundry and sauna facilities and club rooms. In the basement there are rehearsal rooms for playing music. The building shares a communal deck-structured courtyard with the other buildings of the urban block. Below the deck there’s a parking garage.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Both the interiors of the apartments as well as the exterior of the building have a strong material sense. For example, the concrete surface of the partitions between the flats is left bare. The choice to use straight-forward materials is partly justified by aiming for reasonable-cost housing. The alley-side facade is of light grey handmade brick whereas the recessed top floors are covered with profiled aluminium sheeting. The musicians’ wing is enveloped in corten steel – bringing to mind the colour of Jaloviina, a Finnish cut brandy often favoured by rockers.

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Talli Architecture and Design
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Finland
Cite: "Jallukka House for Musicians / Talli Architecture and Design" 27 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904006/jallukka-house-for-musicians-talli-architecture-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream