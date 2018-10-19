World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Saraiva + Associados
  6. 2018
  7. Villa Nature / Saraiva + Asociados

Villa Nature / Saraiva + Asociados

  • 16:00 - 19 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Nature / Saraiva + Asociados
Save this picture!
Villa Nature / Saraiva + Asociados, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 13

  • Architects

    Saraiva + Associados

  • Location

    Vilamoura, 8125 Quarteira, Portugal

  • Area

    8145.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The new Vilamoura residential development aims to bring together the natural and the urban in a green project which is both elegant and sober. The exclusive retreat includes 35 apartments with generously proportioned indoor and outdoor areas. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The design meets the highest standards of environmental responsibility, and the architecture is the result of a fluid approach, which embraces and enhances the natural relationship with the surrounding area.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Throughout their life cycle, from construction to demolition, buildings have a significant environmental impact. In the European Union, for example, they are responsible for around 40% of carbon dioxide emissions and 35% of raw material consumption. In response to this situation, which obliges the entire paradigm underpinning the disciplines of architecture and urban planning to be rethought, our projects implement measures for sustainable design, reflecting our commitment to European goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency and improving the quality and comfort of indoor spaces.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

«Villa Nature is a good example of what we aim to implement in the day-to-day work of our company: developed in accordance with BREEAM International New Construction 2016 parameters, it is now awaiting certification through this system. The sustainable solutions adopted in the project include using native species and reducing the need for irrigation, using wood of sustainable origin, and employing efficient lighting supplied by LED light fixtures. The buildings of the future must be sustainable, and we want to form part of that future.»

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Saraiva + Associados
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Portugal
Cite: "Villa Nature / Saraiva + Asociados" [Villa Nature / Saraiva + Associados] 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903982/villa-nature-saraiva-plus-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream