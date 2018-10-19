Villa Nature / Saraiva + Asociados

+ 13

Architects Saraiva + Associados

Location Vilamoura, 8125 Quarteira, Portugal

Area 8145.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographer Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The new Vilamoura residential development aims to bring together the natural and the urban in a green project which is both elegant and sober. The exclusive retreat includes 35 apartments with generously proportioned indoor and outdoor areas.

The design meets the highest standards of environmental responsibility, and the architecture is the result of a fluid approach, which embraces and enhances the natural relationship with the surrounding area.

Throughout their life cycle, from construction to demolition, buildings have a significant environmental impact. In the European Union, for example, they are responsible for around 40% of carbon dioxide emissions and 35% of raw material consumption. In response to this situation, which obliges the entire paradigm underpinning the disciplines of architecture and urban planning to be rethought, our projects implement measures for sustainable design, reflecting our commitment to European goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency and improving the quality and comfort of indoor spaces.

«Villa Nature is a good example of what we aim to implement in the day-to-day work of our company: developed in accordance with BREEAM International New Construction 2016 parameters, it is now awaiting certification through this system. The sustainable solutions adopted in the project include using native species and reducing the need for irrigation, using wood of sustainable origin, and employing efficient lighting supplied by LED light fixtures. The buildings of the future must be sustainable, and we want to form part of that future.»