  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Portugal
  5. Nelson Resende
  6. 2017
  7. Office Building in Arada / Nelson Resende

Office Building in Arada / Nelson Resende

  • 06:00 - 18 October, 2018
Office Building in Arada / Nelson Resende
Office Building in Arada / Nelson Resende, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 58

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The building results from the need to create two offices, with possible autonomous use, but allowing an internal connection, considering the possible merging of the two spaces. The construction is located on level ground, at a height of about 1.00 m above the height of the street, and is located in an environment of dispersed buildings with a strong presence of agricultural activity.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The choice of site is therefore not thoughtless. Although the program is of a commercial nature, the need for decontamination, back to the essence, a kind of purity that allows, without initial affections, to think, conceive and produce new spaces, conditioned this choice that, unlike most service spaces, is not located in a more urbanized center.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

There is, therefore, a conscious detachment that compensates for the increasingly frenetic pace at which things have to be thought and produced. The building is the result of the juxtaposition of a series of pure, little-tamed volumes, linked by necessity, but assuming its own identity.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The result seeks, however, to be more than a sum, an idea of ​​formulation that exposes without fear the crudeness of the essence as a possible way, the honesty of the simple forms, exposed without filters, in a game that emphasizes the dynamism, by the different rotation of the volumes, its different altimetry and solar exposition, allowing the creation of an object of easy apprehension and simultaneously of insinuated complexity, by the games of light/shadow that causes, by the apparent ambiguity of how it is shown, exposed in the volumetric formulation but reserved in the functional connection that establishes, filtered, with the surroundings.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The natural surroundings are a permanent mutation scenario, resulting from the agricultural cycles, the seasons, the climatic conditions of each season and the success of the tilth that proliferate. The building, which is immutable, is shaping much more slowly and, at the most, it can accuse the skates themselves of it own exposure to the weather conditions that, along with the longevity it as, influence its appearance.

Section
Section
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Moreover, this almost immutability of the building before an environment at least cyclically changeable exposes the building in ways that are not controlled - the forms gain an apparent importance before a nature that is transfigured when, year after year, they appear with this constancy.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The apparent lightness of the gesture is contrary to the resistance of the work in time, which in itself also shows a certain tension - the work nevertheless seems to have resulted from a sudden act, little reflected, when in fact, this simplicity results from a successive detachment of artifacts used more commonly in other circumstances, and is therefore the result of a long process of maturation and reflection.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

About this office
Nelson Resende
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Portugal
Cite: "Office Building in Arada / Nelson Resende" [Edifício de escritórios em Arada / Nelson Resende] 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903981/office-building-in-arada-nelson-resende/> ISSN 0719-8884

