House Srbín / martincenek architecture

Architects martincenek architecture

Location Mukařov, Czech Republic

Lead Architects Martin Čeněk

Collaborators Šárka Malošíková, Jan Margold, David Kazimour, Hana Najmanová

Area 215.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Martin Čeněk

Text description provided by the architects. Family villa in Srbín was built on a spacious and partially forested sloping plot with a small pond in its more open part. The aim of the design was to minimise the impact of the generous volume on the terrain and garden and connect the house as much as possible with its surroundings by working with the relationship of the volume and the terrain, as well as by the choice of materials. Quarry stone of the same type as the stone found on the plot was used for the facades of the volumes above ground and for buttress walls.

The house is composed of two basic volumes, the lower and larger one which contains the “public” part of the building being partially embedded in the sloping terrain and is delimitated by stone-clad buttress walls which continues in the interior. Its southeast front is fully glazed and open, allowing the interior to flow freely into the surrounding nature. The upper volume is considerably smaller and set back from the perimeter of the lower floor. It contains the private part of the house with a deck and roof garden continuing freely into the upper part of the garden. The neighbours above the building thus perceive the whole house as a small single storey stone building. The large windows of the bedrooms are shaded by sliding perforated white steel shutters.

The interior of the public floor of the house is very open and flows from the entrance hall into the living area and kitchen, the dining and relax zones having different heights and being separated by a double-sided fireplace block. The access to the private floor is via a cantilevered steel staircase with a skylight above.

The house was designed as energy efficient accentuating the usage of solar gains in winter and elimination of overheating during the rest of the year.