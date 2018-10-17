World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. martincenek architecture
  6. 2017
  7. House Srbín / martincenek architecture

House Srbín / martincenek architecture

  • 02:00 - 17 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Srbín / martincenek architecture
Save this picture!
House Srbín / martincenek architecture, © Martin Čeněk
© Martin Čeněk

© Martin Čeněk © Martin Čeněk © Martin Čeněk © Martin Čeněk + 27

  • Architects

    martincenek architecture

  • Location

    Mukařov, Czech Republic

  • Lead Architects

    Martin Čeněk

  • Collaborators

    Šárka Malošíková, Jan Margold, David Kazimour, Hana Najmanová

  • Area

    215.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Martin Čeněk
Save this picture!
© Martin Čeněk
© Martin Čeněk

Text description provided by the architects. Family villa in Srbín was built on a spacious and partially forested sloping plot with a small pond in its more open part. The aim of the design was to minimise the impact of the generous volume on the terrain and garden and connect the house as much as possible with its surroundings by working with the relationship of the volume and the terrain, as well as by the choice of materials. Quarry stone of the same type as the stone found on the plot was used for the facades of the volumes above ground and for buttress walls.

Save this picture!
© Martin Čeněk
© Martin Čeněk
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Martin Čeněk
© Martin Čeněk

The house is composed of two basic volumes, the lower and larger one which contains the “public” part of the building being partially embedded in the sloping terrain and is delimitated by stone-clad buttress walls which continues in the interior. Its southeast front is fully glazed and open, allowing the interior to flow freely into the surrounding nature. The upper volume is considerably smaller and set back from the perimeter of the lower floor. It contains the private part of the house with a deck and roof garden continuing freely into the upper part of the garden. The neighbours above the building thus perceive the whole house as a small single storey stone building. The large windows of the bedrooms are shaded by sliding perforated white steel shutters.

Save this picture!
© Martin Čeněk
© Martin Čeněk
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Martin Čeněk
© Martin Čeněk

The interior of the public floor of the house is very open and flows from the entrance hall into the living area and kitchen, the dining and relax zones having different heights and being separated by a double-sided fireplace block. The access to the private floor is via a cantilevered steel staircase with a skylight above.
The house was designed as energy efficient accentuating the usage of solar gains in winter and elimination of overheating during the rest of the year.

Save this picture!
© Martin Čeněk
© Martin Čeněk

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
martincenek architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
Cite: "House Srbín / martincenek architecture" 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903977/house-srbin-martincenek-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream