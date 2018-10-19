World
i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Apartments
  Mexico
  Sordo Madaleno Arquirctos
  2018
  Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquirctos

Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquirctos

  12:00 - 19 October, 2018
Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquirctos
Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquirctos, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro + 26

  • Architects

    Sordo Madaleno Arquirctos

  • Location

    Palacio Versalles 237, Lomas de Reforma, 11930 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architectural project

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • President

    Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

  • Architecture Director

    Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

  • Project Director

    Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro

  • Design manager

    Alejandro Espejel

  • Design Team

    Miguel Baranda Estrada, Iovany Fuentes Guerrero, David Pazos Tesorero

  • Area

    5471.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro, HH Fotografía

  • Engineering Coordination

    Ing. Marcos Hernández

  • Engineering team

    Ing. Héctor Ruiz Hernández

  • Construction Coordination

    Renan Villareal Moguel

  • Media and Marketing

    Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Daniela Rosas

  • Interior Design

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Interior Design Director

    Nadia Borrás

  • Interior Design Team

    Pilar Ocejo

  • Structural engineering

    Jaime Palacios

  • Electric engineering

    Cien Acres

  • Engineering A/C

    IP Diseños

  • Systems Engineering and Special Installations

    Innovative Designs

  • Hydrosanitary Engineering

    IHS Instalaciones Hidráulicas y Sanitarias

  • Lighting Consultant

    Vicente Laso

  • Audio & Video Consultant

    Innovative Designs

  • Landscape Consultant

    Gabayet Paisajistas

  • Security consultant

    Innovative Designs

  • Construction

    Terraforma

  • Program

    Residencial

  • Built Area

    5,471 m2

  • Site Area

    4,430 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
© HH Fotografía
© HH Fotografía

Text description provided by the architects. This luxury residential project enjoys a privileged location in Mexico City and peerless natural surroundings. The site has a very rugged topography so it was decided to integrate as far as possible the architecture to these natural formations, with the aim of respecting the environment and exploiting the extraordinary panoramic views of the city that can be seen between the vegetation.

The architectural concept is based on a linear element which folds itself over the topography in a right-angled zigzag shape. Each fold responds to different needs and contains the spaces for the five departments, with large terraces, amenities and parking. 

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

This resulting piece of four levels, as it adapts to the ground, is transformed into a structure element (like a wall or slab) or an open plaza or terrace. A solution that creates an elegant and subtle shape with a clear horizontality between the native vegetation of the context.

© HH Fotografía
© HH Fotografía

The natural slope of the terrain made it necessary to develop the entrance and sequence of the building in a descending fashion. The vehicular access is located at the highest point, with a ramp that descends comfortably 5 meters to a reception area, visually rounded off by a large wooded area. This area is delimited by a large pool of water with fountains, and incorporates 10 parking spaces for visitors and the access ramp to the residents’ parking. The lobby is  sited at the center of this plaza in a transparent glass box with access to the vertical circulation nucleus for distribution to the various departments on the four levels below.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Level -1 houses residents’ parking, with 29 parking spaces. On level -2 are departments 1 and 2, each measuring 500 m2. Level -3 contains the amenities, with pool, spa, gym, terrace, dressing rooms and bathrooms. Department 3 is on the same level, with a built area of 700 m2. On level -4, departments 4 and 5, also 500 m2 each, are located.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The distribution and requirements of each department  are different. The interior program of departments 1, 2 and 5 features: access hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, guest bathroom, family room, three bedrooms with dressing room and bathroom, laundry room, maid’s quarters with bathroom, and spacious garden terraces with water features and wooden deck. Given its size, department 3 has additional spaces including a fourth bedroom with bathroom, a library, and wine cellar. Department 4 has only two bedrooms, but also features a wine cellar, playroom, and study.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Sections
Sections
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The project design provides  for high ceilings, open- plan common areas  and large picture windows that offer spectacular panoramic views and provide natural ventilation and illumination for most spaces. The gardened spaces provide shade while capturing rainwater for storage, treatment and reuse in irrigation. The storage cistern is  located below level -4, taking advantage of a redundant space between the terrain and the structure of the building.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Cite: "Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquirctos" [Alcázar de Toledo / Sordo Madaleno Arquirctos] 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

