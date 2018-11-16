World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani
  6. 2018
  7. Kamyaran House / Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani + Gozar Architectural Design Studio

Kamyaran House / Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani + Gozar Architectural Design Studio

  • 01:00 - 16 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kamyaran House / Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani + Gozar Architectural Design Studio
Save this picture!
Kamyaran House / Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani + Gozar Architectural Design Studio, © Aram Alkanaan
© Aram Alkanaan

© Aram Alkanaan © Aram Alkanaan © Aram Alkanaan © Aram Alkanaan + 26

  • Structural Engineer

    Behrouz Moradi

  • Presentation

    Alireza Zamani

  • Cheekh Maker

    Nasrin Akhzari Workshop

  • Client

    Hoshmat Ghaysvandi

  • Budget

    50.000 $
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aram Alkanaan
© Aram Alkanaan

Text description provided by the architects. The fundamental challenge of the peoples of small towns with agricultural careers is the dichotomy between urban and rural life.
The Majority of these people have some kind of service job in the city and practice their ancestors’ occupations at the same time. They tend to use the possibilities the progress associated with urban life, and at the same time, dream for the nostalgia of living in the countryside. In the "Kamyaran House" project, the bipolarity of life [and, in fact, the wishes of the employer] has been the foundation of the design process.

Save this picture!
© Aram Alkanaan
© Aram Alkanaan

By examining the employer's dwelling houses in the village, four basic physical-spatial patterns that were linked to rural life were identified: First, the model of the verandah, whose presence as a middle space, faces the main courtyard of the house, is very important for gathering family members in the warm seasons during the day. Then the pattern of the sanitary lay-out seems important because people in the area insist that the toilet should be outside the residential area and in the corner of the yard.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Even in many modern apartments in the city of Kamyaran, the toilet door opens to the communal corridor between units! On the other hand, the pattern of the yard, which was considered a great space for children's play, ritual ceremonies and ancient celebrations such as Last Wednesday of the year (Charshanbeh-souri) and the night of Nowruz, religious ceremonies such as the singing carols could not be ignored. Finally, regarding the occupation of the employer’s father, who was a carpet retailer, the pattern of the closet and the place of recluse for the father, which was a large private room with a colossal cupboard on a corner facing a vast view of the agricultural lands and covered with colorful carpets and rugs, the last loop of the project was completed.

Save this picture!
© Aram Alkanaan
© Aram Alkanaan
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Aram Alkanaan
© Aram Alkanaan

The Bayezprneh River runs along the north-south axis of Kamyaran City. The project area is situated on the broadest part of the river ("Lake of the City") so that its western part is parallel to the river. Based on the location of the land and its small dimensions, we arranged four patterns of rural house levels in the urban housing section.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

We use second grade cut-broken stones which was more similar to the untreated rocks used for the village houses. And for shaders, we used Cheekh, a native shading. Colored and shaded glasses along with Cheekh show different behaviors with changing seasons and hours.

Save this picture!
© Aram Alkanaan
© Aram Alkanaan

Cheekh is originally a kind of native roof-cover woven with goat's hair. It is water proof and has a long-term resistance to direct sunlight. Goat's hair also has interesting properties: it is loose in the warm season and the straws are spaced apart allowing the air to flow inside, and it contracts in the cold season pulling the straws together blocking airflow. It acts as an insulator against falling autumn rains and cold winter weather influences. Also, the presence of cheekh causes the sun's radiation to be controlled.

Save this picture!
© Aram Alkanaan
© Aram Alkanaan
Save this picture!
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
Save this picture!
© Aram Alkanaan
© Aram Alkanaan

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani
Office
Gozar Architectural Design Studio
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Kamyaran House / Rashed Azizi, Mohammad Kazerani + Gozar Architectural Design Studio" 16 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903969/kamyaran-house-rashed-azizi-mohammad-kazerani-plus-gozar-architectural-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream