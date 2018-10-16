World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Brazil
  5. grupoDEArquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. Studio in Jardim Paulista / grupoDEArquitetura

Studio in Jardim Paulista / grupoDEArquitetura

  • 10:00 - 16 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Studio in Jardim Paulista / grupoDEArquitetura
Save this picture!
Studio in Jardim Paulista / grupoDEArquitetura, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok + 53

  • Architects

    grupoDEArquitetura

  • Location

    Pdte. Prudente - Estado de São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Cristiana Pasquini

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pedro Kok

  • Collaborators

    Lana Mika Ota, Jayne Lopes, Leandro Mendes

  • Structural And Hydraulics

    Alfredo Penha

  • Electrica

    Antônio Alves

  • Cobogó

    Evandro Fiorin
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

A building that needed to be quick and affordable.
Located in a residential neighborhood of Presidente Prudente, the site of 10x30m was elevated 1m from the ground with east-west orientation. Maintaining its level was our guideline for the topography, this way the building would be located at this level and a generous retreat created from the street level made possible a ramp access to the building.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

There is a garden and a bench in front of the building, where children of the school located in the opposite street can rest and reap some jabuticaba fruit. Yes! The jabuticaba tree was recently planted in the garden and serves the neighborhood. I once read that "happiness is eating jabuticaba under the tree": then it might be, a happy construction.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The building: a Pilates Studio with 200m2 leaning on both sides of the site. There are two volumes, one that hosts all the wet and technical areas and the other that organizes the functions, which are two studios and a reception. Courtyards between the rooms play the role of a transposition space among them, composing the following sequence: room – courtyard – room – courtyard – room.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Cross ventilation and natural lighting are the functions of the courtyard, because of the high temperatures that can reach the city, it was essential as a project guideline to consider the quality of insolation and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The structure is metallic. There are 16 pillars supporting the beams. A spatial modulation was designed considering the use of commercial profile beam which is 12m in length, resulting in rooms and courtyard of 6x6m or 4x4m and also avoiding to waste constructive material. There is no coating in this building, because the poetry is in being who we are, concrete is concrete, metal is metal and brick is brick.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The front (west) and back (east) face seals are made by a double layer of bricks, composing a single hollow element specifically designed for this work. The sun does not bother and the ventilation is welcome. There are some glass panels inside the building to seal if is necessary. As Maristela, owner of the Studio says: "with the heat of Prudente I do not even need to turn on the air conditioning".

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

A building that needed to be quick and affordable. And it was! It was 6 months of construction and the project cost less than R$ 2000,00 per m².

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
grupoDEArquitetura
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Brazil
Cite: "Studio in Jardim Paulista / grupoDEArquitetura" [Estúdio no Jardim Paulista / grupoDEArquitetura] 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903968/studio-in-jardim-paulista-grupodearquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream