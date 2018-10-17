World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United States
  5. HGA
  6. 2017
  7. Ramsey County Shoreview Library / HGA

Ramsey County Shoreview Library / HGA

  • 18:00 - 17 October, 2018
Ramsey County Shoreview Library / HGA
Ramsey County Shoreview Library / HGA, © Paul Crosby Architectural Photography
© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography

© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography

  • Architects

    HGA

  • Location

    Shoreview, Minnesota 55126, United States

  • Principal-in-Charge

    Mia Blanchett, AIA

  • Design Principal

    Victor Pechaty, AIA

  • Project Manager

    Jennifer McMaster, AIA

  • Area

    38500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Paul Crosby Architectural Photography

  • Interior Designer and Library Planner

    Jane Dedering, IIDA

  • Project Architects

    Jesse Zeien, AIA; Tom Clark, AIA; Ben Nilsson, AIA; Mike Collins, AIA

  • Civil Engineer

    Erik Hansen, PE

  • Structural Engineer

    Kevin Borth, PE

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Sara Berserh, PE

  • Electrical Engineering

    Benjamin Gutierrez

  • Lighting Designer

    Kayla Molkenthin, LC

  • Landscape Architect

    Stephen Himmerich

  • General Contractor

    Adolfson & Peterson Construction

  • Acoustician

    ESI Engineering
© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography
© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Shoreview is a suburban community of 25,000 residents located 12 miles north of St. Paul, Minnesota. The new library, operated by Ramsey County Libraries, replaced a functionally obsolete community library with the Shoreview Library as a new regional library serving Shoreview and the north metro suburbs. Ramsey County Libraries sought a highly visible site for the new Shoreview Library. Since the Shoreview Library mission was transforming from a local community library into a larger regional library, a visual prominence announcing the new services offered was important.

Brick Pattern Diagram
Brick Pattern Diagram

The site, while owned by the County, is encircled by civic facilities serving a variety of uses for the City of Shoreview. The City facilities have a nominal material consistency through the use of various brick blends. At an urban scale, the design parti for the Shoreview Library sought to synthesize an expression of the library’s distinct program with a legible connection to the civic campus. Access to the library from multiple directions for various modes of transportation is vital to the library and Shoreview community. Creating intuitive and seamless connections to encourage other means of access and arrival became an important planning focus.

© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography
© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography
© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography

Design Concept:
The design seeks to celebrate the craft and experience of “book” through the lens of contemporary architecture. Folded models explored the physical inhabitation of “the page” which, in turn, informed the geometry of the protective “cover” – a reference to the exterior building envelope. Each fold is informed by the space, light, and volume appropriate to the program it contains. The completed building is distinguished by the evolution of a simple program diagram into an architectonic expression of form, material, craft, and detail.

Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram

Celebration of Minnesota Authors and Illustrators:
The work of renowned Minnesota authors has been shared and read around the world. Sinclair Lewis, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Garrison Keillor, and Kate DiCamillo, and Laura Ingalls Wilder all called Minnesota home. To honor the Minnesota legacy of writing and illustration, several installations celebrating this tradition were integrated into the library design. Interior environmental graphics showcase the work of children’s book illustrators. A translucent backlit marquee announces the east entry with a full height graphic. As one approaches the entry, the names of Minnesota authors are overlaid onto the graphic for the full height of the marquee.

© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography
© Paul Crosby Architectural Photography

Interior Flexibility and Place-Making:
The white, folding interior surface hovers over a large single story floor plate. While long-term flexibility is vital to the changing programs in a contemporary library, the design seeks to create distinct environments from large group gathering to intimate single person settings. The open floor plan is subdivided into spaces of varying scales by three wood boxes clad in a natural finish walnut containing study rooms, offices, and display alcoves.

Sections
Sections

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HGA
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library United States
Cite: "Ramsey County Shoreview Library / HGA" 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903963/ramsey-county-shoreview-library-hga/> ISSN 0719-8884

