  7. Clínica L’OR / 1:1 arquitetura:design

Clínica L’OR / 1:1 arquitetura:design

  • 05:00 - 21 April, 2019
  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Clínica L’OR / 1:1 arquitetura:design
Clínica L’OR / 1:1 arquitetura:design, © Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

© Edgard Cesar © Edgard Cesar © Edgard Cesar © Edgard Cesar + 27

  • Architects

    1:1 arquitetura:design

  • Location

    Brasilia - Federal District, Brazil

  • Category

    Dental Clinic

  • Architects in Charge

    Eduardo Sainz, Lilian Glayna Sainz

  • Team

    Felipe Castro, Lucas Lopes

  • Area

    65.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Edgard Cesar

  • Contractors

    VSA

  • Furniture

    Hill House

  • Lighting

    Lumini

  • Glasses

    CMC

  • Artistic Painting

    COR

  • Curtains

    Finestri

  • Scenery Objects

    Sotão (Hill House)

  • Marble

    Multpedras

  • Tablewares and Metals

    DECA e São Geraldo
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. The project design solution is related to the real meaning of Luxury, the architects have re-interpreted this concept as the opportunity to use the time for art, contemplation, socialization and other luxuries in everyday life now in days. Also, the meaning of "Beaty" is relative, for the architects this word is extremely related to minimalism, elegance and synthetic material, Beaty is a quality behind the material, is just a concept.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Also, the architects have a very specific interest in the first impressions o a new visitor into the clinic, the first space is a reception lounge, with bar, table, and sofas is very clean and also very complex space, made in gold metal (brass) and white concrete. Attach to this space is a small lavatory, which has two walls in Cristal mirror, one wall in white concrete and the other in gold metal is a very small and clean space. All in the same material language. 

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

The main (and second) space is a workspace for consultation and treatment, a white concrete is surrounding the room, (walls, roof, and floor) also, the treatment chairs are in front a very wide window, that frames the skyline of Brasília. The other rooms are administrative and technical, all in the same material language and concepts. 

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

This project is also a tribute for the Brazilian furniture design, using pieces of awarded designers such a Paulo Mendes da Rocha (Pritzker winner), Jader Almeida, Fernando Prado, Guilherme Wentz, Estudio Ninho and so others. These types of furniture have a natural connection with architecture.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Project location

