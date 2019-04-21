Clínica L’OR / 1:1 arquitetura:design

+ 27

Architects 1:1 arquitetura:design

Location Brasilia - Federal District, Brazil

Category Dental Clinic

Architects in Charge Eduardo Sainz, Lilian Glayna Sainz

Team Felipe Castro, Lucas Lopes

Area 65.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Edgard Cesar

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractors VSA

Furniture Hill House

Lighting Lumini

Glasses CMC

Artistic Painting COR

Curtains Finestri

Scenery Objects Sotão (Hill House)

Marble Multpedras

Tablewares and Metals DECA e São Geraldo

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project design solution is related to the real meaning of Luxury, the architects have re-interpreted this concept as the opportunity to use the time for art, contemplation, socialization and other luxuries in everyday life now in days. Also, the meaning of "Beaty" is relative, for the architects this word is extremely related to minimalism, elegance and synthetic material, Beaty is a quality behind the material, is just a concept.

Also, the architects have a very specific interest in the first impressions o a new visitor into the clinic, the first space is a reception lounge, with bar, table, and sofas is very clean and also very complex space, made in gold metal (brass) and white concrete. Attach to this space is a small lavatory, which has two walls in Cristal mirror, one wall in white concrete and the other in gold metal is a very small and clean space. All in the same material language.

The main (and second) space is a workspace for consultation and treatment, a white concrete is surrounding the room, (walls, roof, and floor) also, the treatment chairs are in front a very wide window, that frames the skyline of Brasília. The other rooms are administrative and technical, all in the same material language and concepts.

This project is also a tribute for the Brazilian furniture design, using pieces of awarded designers such a Paulo Mendes da Rocha (Pritzker winner), Jader Almeida, Fernando Prado, Guilherme Wentz, Estudio Ninho and so others. These types of furniture have a natural connection with architecture.