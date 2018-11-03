TQ62 / BOOST studio

+ 20

Architects BOOST studio

Location Lisboa, Portugal

Team João Dantas, Fábio Paulo

Area 86.0 sqm

Project Year 2016

Photography Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for this project was a building from the 1990s that featured a non-habitable gable tile roof, with exclusive access from the top-floor flats. The building is located in a prime area of ​​the city of Lisbon - Campo de Ourique - and the chance of vertical expansion was a very attractive solution, since it would be possible to double the area of ​​the apartment.

The apartment, a 3-bed flat on a single floor layout, had a sun exposure facing East-West. The living room and kitchen are West facing and the three bedrooms, served by two bathrooms, face East. The existing tile roof had a reduced height and had no thermal insulation, which made the top floor thermally very uncomfortable.

The needs of this family with four children were to have a large multi-purpose space where they could live and play. This area should be supported by storage areas as generous as possible. Given the location of the building, perched on a hill, they also wanted a terrace to enjoy the surrounding view.

Our intervention was thus driven by programmatic needs and urban constraints. These factors led to the maintenance of the gabled tiled roof and a terrace on the back façade of the building. We proposed a wide space, taking advantage of the areas with the highest available height next to the ridge, where three different zones are developed - office, children's zone and living area. The reduced height areas were used for the storage spaces.

We’ve put in place a very simple language for this roof extension, entirely in wood. The two top walls were kept white, giving strength to the architectural gesture of the intervention. On the terrace we sought to achieve a continuity between the interior and the exterior through large glazed windows and the continuity of the wooden floor. The limits of the terrace were set with a very simple and quite transparent designed railing.