As a “global capital,” London is home to some of the world’s most influential people, architects included. This fact has recently been laid bare by the London Evening Standard newspaper, whose list of the 1000 most influential Londoners features 30 architects, big and small, who use the city as a base for producing some of the world’s most celebrated architectural works.

Below, we have rounded up the 30 most influential architects in London, complete with examples of the architectural works which have put them on the city and world map.

Eva Franch i Gilabert

Gilbert is the first female director of the Architectural Association (AA) school of architecture, having previously worked as the director of the Storefront center for architecture in New York.

Jamie Fobert

Founder of Jamie Fobert Architects, Fobert has led many high-profile schemes this year, such as the Kettle Yard gallery extension in Cambridge, the Stirling Prize-shortlisted Tate St Ives, and the remodeling of the National Portrait Gallery.

Richard Rogers

The world-renowned director of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners has been behind many iconic schemes, such as the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Headquarters of Lloyd’s Bank in London, as well as the city’s Leadenhall Building.

David Chipperfield

Chipperfield Architects continues to produce eye-catching works around the world, such as the Gridiron building at St. Pancras Square in London, the Musee des Beaux-arts in France, and the Neues Museum restoration in Berlin.

Elsie Owusu

Owusu was an outspoken candidate for the RIBA presidency in 2018, accusing the institution of institutional racism, sexism, and unequal pay.

Norman Foster

The world-renowned founder of Foster + Partners is responsible for noted works such as the Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank, the Hearst Tower in New York, and recently won the 2018 Stirling Prize with Bloomberg HQ in London.

Deborah Saunt and David Hills

The founders of DSDHA have overseen works such as the Corner House and Covert House in London, and the St Anne’s SureStart Centre in Essex.

Amanda Levete

The director of AL-A is noted for iconic works such as her recent extension at the V&A, and the MAAT in Lisbon.

Laura Sanjuan and Russell Potter

SODA’s directors have been praised for their refurbishment of the historic Kettners building in Soho, London, and the BLUFISH restaurant in Beijing, China.

Tom Emerson and Stephanie Macdonald

The founders at 6a Architects have overseen works such as the Tree House, and the South London Gallery.

Piers Gough

The veteran post-modernist designer’s firm CZWG has produced noted works such as Maggie’s Nottingham, and the Canada Water Library.

Geraldine Dening

The co-founder of ASH (Architects for Social Housing) campaigns to save council estates under threat of demolition.

Peter Murray

The chairman of New London Architecture campaigns for high-quality buildings and planning in the city, such as their 100 ideas for solving the city’s housing crisis.

Frida Escobedo

The youngest ever designer of a Serpentine Pavilion, Escobedo has also created schemes in her native Mexico, such as La Tallera in 2010.

Alison Brooks

The founder of Alison Brooks Architects has been praised for her installation at the Venice Architecture Biennale, while also overseeing major works such as The Smile, and the first high-rise for the Greenwich Peninsula in London.

Simon Allford, Jonathan Hall, Paul Monaghan, Peter Morris

The founders of Allford Hall Monaghan Morris have been recognized for works such as the Stirling Prize-winning Burntwood School, and the White Collar Factory in London.

Ian Simpson and Rachel Haugh

The founding partners of Simpson Haugh made their mark on London with the completion of One Blackfriars, and were selected as one of three winning firms for the design of Science Island in Lithuania.

Hugh Broughton

The founder of Hugh Broughton Architects was responsible for the world’s first relocatable research center in Antarctica.

Peter Barber

Peter Barber Architects is renowned for innovative social housing schemes, such as the award-winning Holmes Road project for homeless people, and the Cooperative Housing scheme in collaboration with Mark Fairhurst Architects.

Asif Khan

The young architect is renowned for pop-up buildings and installations such as the Interactive Winter Olympic Pavilion in South Korea.

Sadie Morgan

The founding director of dRMM won the 2017 Stirling Prize with Hastings Pier, while also responsible for schemes such as Maggie’s Oldham, and the Rundeskogen in Norway.

Eric Parry

Save this picture! by DBOX for Eric Parry Architects

Eric Parry Architects have been recognized for schemes such as One Undershaft, a 72-story skyscraper set to be the second-tallest in London.

David Adjaye

Adjaye Associates have been celebrated for schemes such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, and the New Ghana National Cathedral in Accra.

Niall McLaughlin

Irish-born McLaughlin saw his Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre shortlisted for the 2018 Stirling Prize, with other notable schemes including the Bishop Edward King Chapel, and Burren House.

Gillian McInnes, Simon Usher and Stuart McKnight

The tree partners of MUMA architects were shortlisted for the 2018 Stirling Prize with the Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery in Cambridge, and in 2015 for Whitworth Gallery in Manchester.

Andrew Waugh and Anthony Thistleton

The founders of Waugh Thistleton were shortlisted for the 2018 Stirling Prize with the Bushey Cemetery and also designed the world’s largest CLT building in Hackney, London.

Simon Henley and Gavin Hale-Brown

Henley Halebrown was shortlisted for the 2018 Stirling Prize with Chadwick Hall, having also designed schemes such as Hackney New School, De Beauvoir Block, and 1-6 Copper Lane.

Terry Farrell

Famous for his Post-Modern buildings for MI6 and above Embankment Station, Farrell is planning leader for Thames Gateway, Europe’s largest regeneration project.

Thomas Heatherwick

Heatherwick Studio is celebrated for schemes such as Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town, the Learning Hub in Singapore, and the Bombay Sapphire Distillery in Laverstoke, UK.

Patrik Schumacher

The director of Zaha Hadid Architects continues to oversee the firm’s eye-catching works such as the Morpheus Hotel in Macao, and the UAE Central Hub.

News via: London Evening Standard