  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. China
  5. Yin Peiru Architecture Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Abstract Gallery / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

Abstract Gallery / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

  • 01:00 - 18 October, 2018
Abstract Gallery / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio
Leisure pavilion entrance. Image © Peiru Yin
Looking at the buildings from inside the scenic area. Image © Peiru Yin Canopy for parking battery cars. Image © Peiru Yin Looking north from Leisure pavilion. Image © Peiru Yin Leisure pavilion. Image © Peiru Yin + 22

  • Architects

    Yin Peiru Architecture Studio

  • Location

    Zhangpu, Zhangzhou, Fujian, China

  • Leader designer & Team

    Peiru Yin, Sen Li, Xiangpeng Chen, Weiyong Wu

  • Partners

    Construction Drawing : Fujian minnan Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

  • Clients

    Abstract Gallery Travel Ltd

  • Area

    285.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Peiru Yin
Looking at the entrance from the sea shore. Image © Peiru Yin
Text description provided by the architects. The “Abstract Gallery” is the core scenic spot of Longmei Bay Tourist Area in Zhangpu, and is a coastal landscape of sea erosion weathered granite. There are many beautiful and magical stones in the scenic area, and the scenery is unique and beautiful.

view from square to Leisure pavilion and canopy. Image © Peiru Yin
The scenic spot exit is located on the southwest side of the “Abstract Gallery”. The main functions are sale, duty, toilet, leisure, waiting, and the carport used to park the battery car. There are 3 main starting point of the design: 1. which form is chosen to meet the requirements of functional logic and modeling logic. 2. Which material is chosen to meet the requirements of formal logic and environmental logic. 3.How to use the scale to coordinate the relationship between nature and artificial environment?

Looking at the buildings from inside the scenic area. Image © Peiru Yin
Canopy for parking battery cars. Image © Peiru Yin
The main design strategies are as follows:
The building is divided into four small volumes, which are wooden kiosks, toilets, rectangular semi-open-air leisure pavilions, and canopies for parking. The design places the bathroom and canopy on the west side of the road, and the kiosk and pavilion are placed on the east side of the road to form a exit plaza with a sense of place.

Site Plan
The main building has only one floor. It not only achieves functional requirements efficiently, but also further enhances the sense of enclosure of the exit space. In addition, each building creates a dialogue relationship and creates a rich spatial level by giving them a certain tendency to move.

Leisure pavilion. Image © Peiru Yin
The main natural features in the “Abstract Gallery” are the sea, the casuarina forest, and the yellow-brown weathered granite.

Looking eastward in Leisure pavilion. Image © Peiru Yin
Leisure pavilion interior. Image © Peiru Yin
Considering the current state of the natural landscape, the building achieves harmony with the natural environment by using rust red weathering steel, light gray clear water concrete, maroon wood, black iron oxide colored cement, etc.

Plan and Elevation
Plans
The design controls the height of the building to adapt to the low surrounding natural environment. The wooden kiosk has a height of 2.5 meters, the public bathroom has a height of 3.2 meters, the rectangular semi-open leisure pavilion has a net height of 2.6 meters, and the concrete canopy has a minimum height of 2.5 meters.

Leisure pavilion. Image © Peiru Yin
The new structure seems humble and respects natural setting, achieving a high degree of harmony between human and nature.

the toilet and canopie for parking. Image © Peiru Yin
Exit square. Image © Peiru Yin
Yin Peiru Architecture Studio
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Tourism China
Cite: "Abstract Gallery / Yin Peiru Architecture Studio" 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903893/abstract-gallery-yin-peiru-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

