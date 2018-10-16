World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Java Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Une maison pour surfer / Java Architecture

Une maison pour surfer / Java Architecture

  • 02:00 - 16 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Une maison pour surfer / Java Architecture
Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

© CaroLine Dethier © CaroLine Dethier © CaroLine Dethier © CaroLine Dethier + 69

Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

Text description provided by the architects. This family home define a way of life.

The clients, a young couple living in Paris first contacted JAVA to build a vacation house.

Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

During the design process was born their first child, and this birth was followed by a shift in their life aims. The weekend house has to transform into a family home in tune with their new lifestyle, mainly focused on surfing and outdoor living.

Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

According to these new goals, the house has to be built with a reduced budget and within a year. The main requirements were then budget and time.

Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

On this basis JAVA designed a project reducing at the maximum the construction time and the ground footprint of the house.

Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

Located on a hilly forest ground, the construction process and later the house had to have a minimum impact on the surroundings.

Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

Therefore it was decided to build the house with prefabricated modules and on the top of the hill, where none of the big trees had to be cut down.

The canopy can therefore be admired from the ground floor of the house.

Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

Echoing the vertical rhythm of the pine timbers, the house is covered by a dark wood cladding, transforming gradually the dense volume of the house into an open porch protected from rain and wind by a corrugated polycarbonate cladding.

Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

This porch, reminiscent of the typical airail of the Landes farmhouse opens the living space and the family life towards the outdoors.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

First designed as a budget-saving element, the porch is now the main space of the home, where the family like to gather.

Save this picture!
© CaroLine Dethier
© CaroLine Dethier

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Java Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
Cite: "Une maison pour surfer / Java Architecture" 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903878/une-maison-pour-surfer-java-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream