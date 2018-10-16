World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Rafati Associates
  6. 2018
  7. Snail Shell Retreat / Rafati Associates

Snail Shell Retreat / Rafati Associates

  • 01:00 - 16 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Snail Shell Retreat / Rafati Associates
Save this picture!
Snail Shell Retreat / Rafati Associates, © Rafati Associates
© Rafati Associates

© Rafati Associates © Rafati Associates © Rafati Associates © Rafati Associates + 23

Save this picture!
© Rafati Associates
© Rafati Associates

Text description provided by the architects. The “Snail shell retreat” is built in countryside, 45 kilometers to the southwest of Shiraz, Iran. It is designed as a holiday home for relaxing, getting away from city life, and holding family gatherings. The house has a small courtyard and is designed for introvert/extrovert use. Its spaces are in a snail shell formation, which is why its residents have called it that.

Save this picture!
© Rafati Associates
© Rafati Associates

Because the area has a semi desert climate with low precipitation, gardening is difficult and only some specific resistant plants can be grown. Therefore, the idea was to design a specially treated small garden adjacent to the building to make growing flowers and ornamental trees possible. This courtyard is where the internal spaces mostly open to. It provides a greener view and reduces the interior air temperature during hot days.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

A dual strategy has been deployed for the design; like many traditional Persian houses, the building’s interior spaces are designed very introverted. It’s closed and least transparent mass not only helps to lower heat transfer from outside in such a warm climate, but also helps creating a secret private atmosphere for the interiors which was appealing to the clients because of their will for relaxation and meditation. On the other hand, the roof of the building functions as an elevated terrace with an eye-catching panorama view; a suitable place for parties at cooler summer afternoons and nights.

Save this picture!
© Rafati Associates
© Rafati Associates

The building’s layout is holistically like a snail’s shell, consisted of consecutive spaces starting with the courtyard and arranged in circular shape. Each of these spaces is more hidden from the previous. There are no doors or partitions separating internal spaces so the residents would feel being inside a continuous and fluid cylindrical space. The bigger internal space has more connection to the outside world and with little sunshine during the day, would mostly be used as the summer living room, while the smaller one with a large window to the south would be warmer and suitable for winters.

Save this picture!
© Rafati Associates
© Rafati Associates

The structure consists of masonry walls reinforced with steel mesh. The curved brick wall is designed like a shell which is both the exposed structure and the façade of the building.

Save this picture!
© Rafati Associates
© Rafati Associates

Steel Beams span these bearing walls and galvanized sheets cover the space between them. This method was chosen in order to create a structurally exposed ceiling in a rural environment that constructing high quality exposed concrete was not possible. The steel roof is then covered with layers of cold asphaltite, isolation, and light weight concrete to make using the roof as a terrace possible.  

Save this picture!
© Rafati Associates
© Rafati Associates

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Rafati Associates
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Snail Shell Retreat / Rafati Associates" 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903876/snail-shell-retreat-rafati-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream