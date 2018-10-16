Rakova Jelša Town Park / Medprostor d.o.o.

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Town park Rakova Jelša is intended for leisure activities and picnic grounds, but simultaneously acts as one of the entry points to the regional park Ljubljansko barje (Ljubljana Moors).

The park is located by the ring road, next to the arterial road Ljubljana – Centre in the area of former allotments that have, following the 2010 shed removal, become an illegal dumping ground. By removing disruptive elements and collecting hazardous and other waste, and by implementing minor spatial interventions, the project aims to revive the image of the rural moor landscape just a step away from the city and create a new entrance to the regional park Ljubljansko barje.

The design principle of the project are elements of big dimensions (waiting shelters, benches, walkways) that are resistant to vandalism and made out of local materials, which reduces the carbon footprint of element production. The design uses and emphasizes the natural features of the area, such as ditches, which are typical of the moor landscape, and the existing adult vegetation. Thusly the precarious balance of the marshland natural habitat is preserved.