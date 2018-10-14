CUBO’s Entrance Pavilion Seamlessly Integrates Aarhus City’s Old Town Into The Modern City

CUBO, a local architecture firm from Aarhus City, Denmark, has designed the main entrance pavilion for the firm's native city which will connect two existing elements of Aarhus - the Botanical Gardens and the Old Town. The building is both inviting and welcoming to residents and visitors, alike, providing the city with a gathering space, meeting point, and information hub.

Both the Botanical Gardens and Old Town are major attractions for visitors, playing an integral role in the city’s international reputation. CUBO’s pavilion seeks to enhance and add to what already exists by sensitively integrating the structure in the existing landscape.

Early 20th-century architect and furniture designer, Anton Rosen, designed an existing circular pavilion that stands prominently on the site. The new building will not deter from the historic importance and visual impact of Rosen’s building, but rather, provide additional space for visitors to gain information about the city and its attractions while admiring the adjacent Rosen pavilion.

By embracing the area's existing character, the CUBO design adds to the architectural diversity of Aarhus City. Within, visitors can familiarize themselves with aspects of Danish culture. Local craftsmanship is embodied in the design of the new pavilion’s interior through the use of specific, carefully selected materials. The design may be modern, but the architectural details speak to the area's rich history.

News via CUBO