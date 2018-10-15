World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Ecuador
  5. Bjarke Ingels Group
  6. BIG Reveals Skyscraper Design for First Project in South America

BIG Reveals Skyscraper Design for First Project in South America

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BIG Reveals Skyscraper Design for First Project in South America
Save this picture!
BIG Reveals Skyscraper Design for First Project in South America , Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Soon to become the tallest building in Quito, IQON is Bjarke Ingels Group's first project to be built in South America. Currently undergoing construction, the largely residential building is a curved tower with gradually protruding balconies. Encased between the dense city and the park, the self-dubbed "urban tree farm" aims not only to encompass the surrounding views of the volcanoes and nature beyond but also to integrate the landscape within the building itself.

Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group + 14

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Stacked 33 floors tall, the series of terraced concrete boxes provide 35,000 square meters of floor space. Each box rotates to form apartment units with balconies along both north and south facades, providing extensive views and a sense of openness.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

The scheme of stepped terraces opens up to create a public plaza at the base of the building, with plans to house the retail space and allow residents to rest in the shade or access the building lobbies. Continuing the terracing at the roof level, the lap pool amidst the steps offers views overlooking the city. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

With the aim to engage the nearby La Carolina park, each terrace features a different species of a tree native to Ecuador that once outgrown, can be replanted in the city. "The entire facade of the project becomes a vertical display of the biodiversity of Quito," said a statement from BIG. "The building becomes part of a green cycle - from park to building back to park."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Enabled by the installation of a hollow wall underneath each balcony, the urban tree farm uses this mechanism to hold down the roots of the trees. Inside the unit, the planters serve as concrete sculptures which become the root zone for the trees in the apartments above.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

Unlike typical green architecture, the proposal reinvents the vertical garden to allow La Carolina to "climb up and into the building," encapsulating the holistic experience of Quito into a single structure.

News via Bjarke Ingels Group

  • Architects

    Bjarke Ingels Group

  • Location

    Av. de los Shyris, Quito, Ecuador

  • Partners-in-Charge

    Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Christoffersen

  • Project Leader

    Maria Sole Bravo

  • Project Designer

    Lorenz Krisai

  • Project Architect

    Stephanie Choi

  • Team

    Andrea di Pompeo, Benjamin Novacinski, Chengjie Li, Claire Djang, Deborah Campbell, Douglass Alligood, Francesca Portesine, Jan Leenknegt, Jason Wu, Josiah Poland, Juan David Ramirez, Lucia Sanchez Ramirez, Ma Ning, Magdalena Narkiewicz, Margaret Tyrpa, Megan Ng, Peter Sepassi, Rune Hansen, Rune Wriedt, Sebastian Grogaard, Sijia Zhou, Stephanie Mauer, Stephen Kwok, Terrence Chew, Tracy Sodder

  • Collaborators

    Uribe & Schwarzkopf, Rene Lagos, Geo Estudios, Fernando Romo, Reg Hough, CPP Wind Tunnel

  • Area

    35000.0 m2

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Bjarke Ingels Group
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Ecuador
Cite: Vasundhra Aggarwal. "BIG Reveals Skyscraper Design for First Project in South America " 15 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903860/big-reveals-skyscraper-design-for-first-project-in-south-america/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream