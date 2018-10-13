World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Cinemas and Movie Theaters: Examples in Plan and Section

Cinemas and Movie Theaters: Examples in Plan and Section

Cinemas and Movie Theaters: Examples in Plan and Section
© Fabián Dejtiar
© Fabián Dejtiar

The link between architecture and cinema is unquestionable, as is the magic of seeing a film in a place structured specifically for this contemplative activity. The design requires architectural solutions that not only respond to the distribution of seats and visibility of movie-goers but also to acoustics and lighting.

Various projects published on our site highlight how architects have responded to this challenge in innovative ways. Below, stunning 10 movie theaters with their plans and drawings. 

Cineteca Nacional Siglo XXI / Rojkind Arquitectos

© Rojkind Arquitectos. Photo Jaime Navarro
© Rojkind Arquitectos. Photo Jaime Navarro
© Rojkind Arquitectos. Photo Jaime Navarro
© Rojkind Arquitectos. Photo Jaime Navarro
via Rojkind Arquitectos
via Rojkind Arquitectos
via Rojkind Arquitectos
via Rojkind Arquitectos

Delphi LUX Cinema / Batek Architekten + Ester Bruzkus Architekten

© Marcus Wend
© Marcus Wend
via Batek Architekten + Ester Bruzkus Architekten
via Batek Architekten + Ester Bruzkus Architekten

Kineforum / Csutoras & Liando

© Laszlo Csutoras
© Laszlo Csutoras
via Csutoras & Liando
via Csutoras & Liando
via Csutoras & Liando
via Csutoras & Liando

The Cineroleum / Assemble

via Assemble
via Assemble
via Assemble
via Assemble
via Assemble
via Assemble

Cinema Center in Matadero de Legazpi / Churtichaga+Quadra-Salcedo Arquitectos

via Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
via Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
via Churtichaga+Quadra-Salcedo Arquitectos
via Churtichaga+Quadra-Salcedo Arquitectos
via Churtichaga+Quadra-Salcedo Arquitectos
via Churtichaga+Quadra-Salcedo Arquitectos

Lobby Renovation of La Salita del Cine Magaly / Cañas Arquitectos

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
via Cañas Arquitectos
via Cañas Arquitectos
via Cañas Arquitectos
via Cañas Arquitectos

Palacio de Cine de Locarno / AZPML + DFN Dario Franchini

© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
via AZPML + DFN Dario Franchini
via AZPML + DFN Dario Franchini
via AZPML + DFN Dario Franchini
via AZPML + DFN Dario Franchini

BAITAcinema / BaO Architects

via BaO Architects
via BaO Architects
via BaO Architects
via BaO Architects

Summer Cinema / Wowhaus Architecture Bureau

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
via Wowhaus Architecture Bureau
via Wowhaus Architecture Bureau
via Wowhaus Architecture Bureau
via Wowhaus Architecture Bureau

Pop-In, Pop-Out, Pop-Up / Omri Revesz

© Nicolò Zanatta
© Nicolò Zanatta
via Omri Revesz
via Omri Revesz
via Omri Revesz
via Omri Revesz
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Cinemas and Movie Theaters: Examples in Plan and Section" [Cine y espacios de proyección: ejemplos de arquitectura en planta y sección] 13 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903851/cinemas-and-movie-theaters-examples-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884

