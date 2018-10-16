Preston Hollow Residence / Bodron+Fruit

+ 28

Architects Bodron+Fruit

Location Dallas, United States

Lead Architects Svend Fruit AIA, Jason Trevino

Project Year 2015

Photographs Scott Frances

Interior Design Mil Bodron, Dustin Penney

Text description provided by the architects. The Preston Hollow residence was designed for a couple seeking a new home for their growing art collection. Located on an unusually shaped lot of just over 1 acre in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas, the home is sited to maximize the views from the home and create a vanishing point to the horizon from the primary living spaces.

These views are framed by a series of exterior and interior planes that allow the landscape to extend from exterior to interior. Located toward the back of the lot the house creates a courtyard of privacy with the lawn and pool terrace as the backdrop, and in doing so creates long views from the front of the home, creating the feeling of an expansive landscape. Buffered by the landscape on the sweeping edge of the lot, the home provides the privacy on an otherwise exposed corner lot.

Bodron+Fruit designed the architecture and interiors with a rich but subdued palette, using the natural hues from the marble, limestone, and white oak floors to complement the owner’s art collection. Furniture was selected for its clean lines and comfort; united in tone, but varied in texture. Numerous architectural details abound, such as the decorative pivoting metal gate and custom door hardware, to provide the finishing touches.

In an effort to mitigate the Texas sun, the west side of the home is largely solid with light colored limestone, while the south and east sides of the home have large expanses of glass with deep overhangs to provide natural daylight and minimal heat gain. To actively control the sun, the home employs motorized shading when needed.

The home features 26 solar panels along the roof to reduce its energy consumption and at times return power to the grid. To further reduce the environmental impact of the home, all stormwater from the roof surface is directed to a 10,000-gallon underground water cistern that is used in the irrigation of the site. Other energy-conscious features include geothermal heating and cooling as well as the use of foam insulation.