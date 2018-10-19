House 3 / Pablo Senmartin

+ 28

Architects Pablo Senmartin

Location Córdoba, Argentina

Design Team Celi Barioglio, Lauret Ana Laura, Abril Molla

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Pablo Senmartin

Structure Alberto Haulet More Specs Less Specs

"Categorical / right angle of the character, / of the spirit, of the heart. / I looked at that character / and I found myself "

The house is located in the western area of​​the city of Córdoba, in an urban neighborhood that has large green areas, such as La Costanera del Río Suquía, the Botanical Garden, the Arroyo El Infiernillo, and several ravines. In a minimum plot of 12.5m x 21m in front of Infiernillo, a 200m2 house was built for a family of young professionals.

The land had a natural slope of one meter ten (1.10m) descending towards the corner, given this characteristic it was decided to work on two levels, one yard (plus 1.50mts) and another access (plus 0.10mts). To give the projected level, the patio was filled with the material extracted from the excavation of the foundations. The house offers a sober image towards the corner, it is a reinforced concrete box, with openings in horizontal slits that in turn are protected by a curtain of poplars that prevents the direct arrival of the sun's rays.

An independent structure of reinforced concrete was used to obtain free plants, 6x10mts by cassette reinforced concrete slabs that are visible in the ground floor. There are two accesses, one pedestrian and one vehicular, each located on different sides of the house. The ground floor offers to the corner, a homogeneous image with a metallic grid that acts as a visual filter, as a security element and as a base, which separates and frees the ground floor of the two upper levels, decreasing the visual impact of the triple height, contains the services and accesses.

The austere and impermeable exterior image gives rise, when entering, to large transparent sliding surfaces that link the garage - barbecue area - games room with the patio, by means of a stairway. Towards the patio the house opens completely. The first floor contains the integrated kitchen and dining room areas. On the second floor there are two bedrooms and a desk, which can be transformed into a third bedroom, the divisions are made with light partitions to allow changes.

All levels are linked with a metal staircase of two sections that also leads to the accessible terrace All rooms have cross ventilation and the possibility of entering sunlight at different times of the day. A rotisserie on the ground floor and a home on the first floor, work as heating in winter through ducts that run through the house. The exit to the roof terrace works as a chimney that extracts the hot air in summer.

Through a game of contrasts, the house becomes, therefore, an urban antihero, where the rough exterior and the fluid and changing interior coexist, with the challenge of reclaiming the urban neighborhood as a facilitator of the development of a contemporary architecture that in turn reinforce the identity of a characteristic area of ​​the city, and of solution to the problems of living that condition us todayThe project 4 corners establishes an exercise of reflection and action of value on the block and the urban corner of a neighborhood located in the periphery of the city of Córdoba, with contemporary problems such as insecurity and diverse architectural expressions.