World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Urban Nouveau Aims to Save Stockholm's Lidingö Bridge by Combining New Housing

Urban Nouveau Aims to Save Stockholm's Lidingö Bridge by Combining New Housing

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Urban Nouveau Aims to Save Stockholm's Lidingö Bridge by Combining New Housing
Save this picture!
Urban Nouveau Aims to Save Stockholm's Lidingö Bridge by Combining New Housing, Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau
Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau

Swedish studio Urban Nouveau has created a plan to save Stockholm's Gamla Lidingöbron bridge by transforming it into a linear park and housing. Built in the 1920s, the rail and pedestrian bridge features a lattice structure and arched steel trusses that would frame 50 new apartments and a pedestrian park above. While the local council has made plans to demolish the Lidingö bridge, Urban Nouveau launched a petition with the aim of saving the bridge and re-purposing it for the city.

Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau + 11

Save this picture!
Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau
Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau

As a connector between Stockholm and the island of Lidingö, the design would include turning the existing bridge deck into a pedestrian park and creating 50 premium west facing apartments inside the structure of the bridge. The apartments would feature double-height living spaces and glazed facades on both sides. Urban Nouveau believes the sale of the apartments would fund the restoration of the existing bridge. In a similar spirit as Manhattan's High Line, the proposal would create a social and ecological pedestrian connection while also resolving tram and cycle lanes.

Save this picture!
Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau
Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau
Save this picture!
Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau
Lidingö Bridge Village. Image Courtesy of Urban Nouveau

As Urban Nouveau states, "When we first lived in Stockholm our route to work and study took us across the bridge each day. We walked the bridge more than 500 times each year and fell in love with its striking steel arch, its tranquil waterside location and beautiful west facing views. Our love and architectural understanding of the bridge has inspired us to come up with a proposal for saving the Old Lidingö Bridge from demolition."

The local council plans aims to start building a new bridge in 2019 and demolish the Lidingö bridge in 2022. Urban Nouveau hopes their petition and increased media attention will create a larger discussion about restoration of the bridge and Stockholm's future. They argue that the bridge contains public memory that should not be erased, as their plan to repurpose the structure would allow it to take on a new life as a symbol of Stockholm.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Urban Nouveau Aims to Save Stockholm's Lidingö Bridge by Combining New Housing" 12 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903840/urban-nouveau-aims-to-save-stockholms-lidingo-bridge-by-combining-new-housing/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream