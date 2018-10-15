World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award Winners

A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award Winners

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award Winners
Save this picture!
A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award Winners, Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

A’ Design Award & Competition, the world’s largest and most diffuse international design awards featuring 1,962 Winners from 100 countries in 99 different design disciplines. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth; in 2015, over 1,000 different designs received awards, with all fields of design recognized by the award's 100 different categories. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

There are five different levels of distinction: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Awards, which are distributed annually in all design disciplines. Designers, companies, and institutions from all countries are invited annually to take part in the open call by nominating their best works, projects, and products for consideration.

While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building and Structure Design, the award features a number of categories that may be beneficial to those in the world of architecture—including categories for Good Industrial Design Award, Good Architecture Design Award, Good Product Design Award, Good Communication Design Award, Good Service Design Award, and Good Fashion Design Award. You can see all of the categories on their website here.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th. You can register here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily.

Below, we've selected winners from previous years. You could also see more award-winning designs here.

Beijing Morning Star Ballet Foundation / Ballet School /Winston Yeo

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Skynet / Display Space / Kris Lin

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Begonia Town / Sales Center / S.U.N and Hongtao Sun

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Recrystallization / Movie Theater / Yang Wang and Lei Lee

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

New Design for DSK Bank / Flagship Branch / DA Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Into the World of Art / Gallery / Joy Chou

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

PONE Transparent Shell / Exhibition Space / PONE ARCHITECTURE

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Brickkiln Folk Inn and Museum / Make Village Newborn / Kevin Hu

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Qingtie CR Town Sales Office / Sales Office / Kot Ge - LSDCASA and Studio HBA

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Kikuchi City Central Library / Municipal Public Library / Kazunobu Nakamura

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Pile Array / Product Display / Joe Chan

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Setsugekka Japanese Cuisine / Japanese Cuisine / Hip-pop Design Team

Save this picture!

Hangzhou Zhongshuge Bookstore / Bookstore / Xiang Li

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Creative Incubators / Office Space / Rui Zhao

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Roaringwild - Uniwalk / Retail Store / Kinson Leung

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Jerry House / Residential : Private House / Arisara Chaktranon and Siriyot Chaiamnuay

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Grand Gourmet Flagship Store / Shop / Zhenfei Wang

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Progressive and Seclusive / Residential Public Space / Create + Think Design Studio

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Existing White / Exhibition Design / Robin Wang

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Kin Ju Japanese Resturant / Japanese Restaurant / CM Design

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Beijing Jinmao Residence / Flat Villa / Tina Sheng and Li Yue

Save this picture!
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Courtesy of A' Design Awards
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Zoë Montano
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Zoë Montano. "A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award Winners" 15 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903826/a-interior-space-retail-and-exhibition-design-award-winners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream