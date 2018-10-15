A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award Winners

A’ Design Award & Competition, the world’s largest and most diffuse international design awards featuring 1,962 Winners from 100 countries in 99 different design disciplines. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth; in 2015, over 1,000 different designs received awards, with all fields of design recognized by the award's 100 different categories. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

There are five different levels of distinction: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Awards, which are distributed annually in all design disciplines. Designers, companies, and institutions from all countries are invited annually to take part in the open call by nominating their best works, projects, and products for consideration.

While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building and Structure Design, the award features a number of categories that may be beneficial to those in the world of architecture—including categories for Good Industrial Design Award, Good Architecture Design Award, Good Product Design Award, Good Communication Design Award, Good Service Design Award, and Good Fashion Design Award. You can see all of the categories on their website here.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28th. You can register here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily.

Below, we've selected winners from previous years. You could also see more award-winning designs here.

Beijing Morning Star Ballet Foundation / Ballet School /Winston Yeo

Skynet / Display Space / Kris Lin

Begonia Town / Sales Center / S.U.N and Hongtao Sun

Recrystallization / Movie Theater / Yang Wang and Lei Lee

New Design for DSK Bank / Flagship Branch / DA Architects

Into the World of Art / Gallery / Joy Chou

PONE Transparent Shell / Exhibition Space / PONE ARCHITECTURE

Brickkiln Folk Inn and Museum / Make Village Newborn / Kevin Hu

Qingtie CR Town Sales Office / Sales Office / Kot Ge - LSDCASA and Studio HBA

Kikuchi City Central Library / Municipal Public Library / Kazunobu Nakamura

Pile Array / Product Display / Joe Chan

Setsugekka Japanese Cuisine / Japanese Cuisine / Hip-pop Design Team

Hangzhou Zhongshuge Bookstore / Bookstore / Xiang Li

Creative Incubators / Office Space / Rui Zhao

Roaringwild - Uniwalk / Retail Store / Kinson Leung

Jerry House / Residential : Private House / Arisara Chaktranon and Siriyot Chaiamnuay

Grand Gourmet Flagship Store / Shop / Zhenfei Wang

Progressive and Seclusive / Residential Public Space / Create + Think Design Studio

Existing White / Exhibition Design / Robin Wang

Kin Ju Japanese Resturant / Japanese Restaurant / CM Design

Beijing Jinmao Residence / Flat Villa / Tina Sheng and Li Yue