Kyrorty / PAUM design

+ 23

Architects PAUM design

Location San Petersburgo, Russia

Lead Architects Polina Masiianskaia

Other participants Anatolii Mozalevskii, Anna Koroban

Area 126.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Sergey Melnikov

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The interior is based on several main ideas which end the refeccon and the embodiment in decoracve recepcons and the organizacon of space.

First, it is the general idea of the resort. The interior is inspired by resort architecture in its "best form". There is indirect reusing of slightly modernist, slightly brutal lines of the best buildings of "the first line" which have a stylish afertaste of an era of the beginning of 20th century. There are smooth lines in furniture, and the general restraint of interior decisions which purpose – to focus on simple beauty of forms. There are slightly vintage materials – a mosaic for with marble crumb, finishing with a stone and seaside limestone, lots of white in "base" of walls and a ceiling, deep coral (terracota) tone of walls, brass objects.

Secondly, it is the southern atmosphere of an interior. There should be unconscious association with the South and heat, with the resort in his best cme. A combination of white tones and slightly muted, "burned out" accent colours, live plants, beaucful brass furniture and a stone fnishing. Thirdly, it is the idea of thin balance between feeling of the South "Soviet" and the South "European": in this

interior style there are no direct instructions on a geografc location, but each guest will see here something diferent – someone will see South coast of Crimea, but someone - French riviera.