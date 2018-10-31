World
Kyrorty / PAUM design

  • 01:00 - 31 October, 2018
Kyrorty / PAUM design
Kyrorty / PAUM design, © Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

© Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov © Sergey Melnikov + 23

  • Architects

    PAUM design

  • Location

    San Petersburgo, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Polina Masiianskaia

  • Other participants

    Anatolii Mozalevskii, Anna Koroban

  • Area

    126.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Text description provided by the architects. The interior is based on several main ideas which end the refeccon and the embodiment in decoracve recepcons and the organizacon of space.

Plan
Plan
© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

First, it is the general idea of the resort. The interior is inspired by resort architecture in its "best form". There is indirect reusing of slightly modernist, slightly brutal lines of the best buildings of "the first line" which have a stylish afertaste of an era of the beginning of 20th century. There are smooth lines in furniture, and the general restraint of interior decisions which purpose – to focus on simple beauty of forms. There are slightly vintage materials – a mosaic for with marble crumb, finishing with a stone and seaside limestone, lots of white in "base" of walls and a ceiling, deep coral (terracota) tone of walls, brass objects.

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Secondly, it is the southern atmosphere of an interior. There should be unconscious association with the South and heat, with the resort in his best cme. A combination of white tones and slightly muted, "burned out" accent colours, live plants, beaucful brass furniture and a stone fnishing. Thirdly, it is the idea of thin balance between feeling of the South "Soviet" and the South "European": in this

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

interior style there are no direct instructions on a geografc location, but each guest will see here something diferent – someone will see South coast of Crimea, but someone - French riviera.

© Sergey Melnikov
© Sergey Melnikov

Cite: "Kyrorty / PAUM design" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903823/kyrorty-paum-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

