Rios Clementi Hale Studios Address Gentrification Through New L.A. Office

Save this picture! Courtesy of Rios Clementi Hale Studios

The Los Angeles-based firm, Rios Clementi Hale Studios, a transdisciplinary practice engaging in design from urban planning to product design, opened their new offices in the city's Crenshaw neighborhood. A recent article by Metropolis Magazine outlines the firm's design process in creating their new office layout to emphasize their aspirations as an established practice.

The move itself occurred as a result of the lack of space to accommodate the various avenues of fashion, interiors, graphic design, landscape architecture, branding, and more, within the firm's previous office. Known for their projects such as the proposal for Grand Park in downtown LA as well as the Red Line subway stop at Hollywood, the firm is rooted in improving public space.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Rios Clementi Hale Studios

In light of their work, RCHS was conscious of the implications of instigating possible gentrification from their decision to move as a large firm in an area consisting of primarily small business owners. The firm's adaptive reuse of a nondescript warehouse seems to balance being respectful of the local residents in the neighborhood as well as fulfilling their programmatic needs.

Learn more about RCHS' community outreach programs in Crenshaw and details of the full renovation of their new offices in Metropolis Magazine.