  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Greece
  5. Elastic Architects
  6. 2018
  Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa / Elastic Architects

Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa / Elastic Architects

  • 09:00 - 21 October, 2018
Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa / Elastic Architects
Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa / Elastic Architects, © Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

© Pygmalion Karatzas

  • Architects

    Elastic Architects

  • Location

    Creta, Greece

  • Lead Architects

    Ria Vogiatzi, Alexandros Xenos

  • Architect

    Vasilis Mpountopoulos

  • Interior designer

    Vasilia Piritidou

  • Area

    6700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

Text description provided by the architects. Elastic Architects commenced the second refurbishment of Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa in Kokkini Hani, Crete. The study focused on the front of house areas of the hotel, more specifically the beach, the main outdoor area and the café.

© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

The goal of Elastic Architects was to elevate the hotel to an area of ​​high aesthetics and hospitality. The design is kept simple and is highlighted by Greek elements that dictate the functionality of the spaces. The game of light with shadow, the unobstructed view of the landscape and the natural materials are key elements taken into consideration in the design. The shadows created by the wicker pergola, highlight the textures and create an everchanging environment. A contemporary resort is shaped through the need for functionality in combination with the natural landscape.

© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

The beach is articulated in five areas, which include daybeds, loungers, seating areas, and pergolas. Natural materials are the dominant element that create a dialogue with the landscape. The café adjacent to the restaurant area, and was refurbished in the first phase of the intervention, created the necessity for continuity of the architectural elements of the restaurant. The bar’s central position divides the sitting area symmetrically. The area was uniformed by the earthly toned industrial concrete floor. The timber, the unobstructed views, the game of light and shadow, created by the wicker mesh, harmonize the outcome. The main entrance of the central building is marked by a timber pergola. A fountain was inserted between the central building and the main swimming pool. The marble used in the pool was placed in all areas around the central building as means of unification and natural continuity of the spaces. The tall entrance, the central fountain and the open-air fireplace are the three points of reference in the area.

The unobstructed view of the Aegean Sea is captivating.

© Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

About this office
Elastic Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Greece
Cite: "Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa / Elastic Architects" 21 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903811/mitsis-rinela-beach-resort-and-spa-elastic-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

