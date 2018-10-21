Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa / Elastic Architects

+ 39

Architects Elastic Architects

Location Creta, Greece

Lead Architects Ria Vogiatzi, Alexandros Xenos

Architect Vasilis Mpountopoulos

Interior designer Vasilia Piritidou

Area 6700.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Pygmalion Karatzas

Manufacturers Loading...

Public areas 2500 m2

Beach area 4200 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Elastic Architects commenced the second refurbishment of Mitsis Rinela Beach Resort & Spa in Kokkini Hani, Crete. The study focused on the front of house areas of the hotel, more specifically the beach, the main outdoor area and the café.

The goal of Elastic Architects was to elevate the hotel to an area of ​​high aesthetics and hospitality. The design is kept simple and is highlighted by Greek elements that dictate the functionality of the spaces. The game of light with shadow, the unobstructed view of the landscape and the natural materials are key elements taken into consideration in the design. The shadows created by the wicker pergola, highlight the textures and create an everchanging environment. A contemporary resort is shaped through the need for functionality in combination with the natural landscape.

The beach is articulated in five areas, which include daybeds, loungers, seating areas, and pergolas. Natural materials are the dominant element that create a dialogue with the landscape. The café adjacent to the restaurant area, and was refurbished in the first phase of the intervention, created the necessity for continuity of the architectural elements of the restaurant. The bar’s central position divides the sitting area symmetrically. The area was uniformed by the earthly toned industrial concrete floor. The timber, the unobstructed views, the game of light and shadow, created by the wicker mesh, harmonize the outcome. The main entrance of the central building is marked by a timber pergola. A fountain was inserted between the central building and the main swimming pool. The marble used in the pool was placed in all areas around the central building as means of unification and natural continuity of the spaces. The tall entrance, the central fountain and the open-air fireplace are the three points of reference in the area.

The unobstructed view of the Aegean Sea is captivating.