World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United Kingdom
  5. alma-nac
  6. 2017
  7. Paxton House / alma-nac

Paxton House / alma-nac

  • 09:00 - 14 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Paxton House / alma-nac
Save this picture!
Paxton House / alma-nac, © Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

© Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse + 19

  • Architects

    alma-nac

  • Location

    9 Cargreen Rd, London, United Kingdom

  • Lead Architect

    Caspar Rodgers

  • Area

    2495.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jack Hobhouse

        • Form of contract or procurement route

          Construction management

        • Structural engineer

          Civic Engineers

        • MEP consultant

          Integration UK

        • Planning consultant

          Rolfe Judd

        • Project manager

          Joseph Homes

        • CDM coordinator

          Goddard Consulting

        • Approved building inspector

          Greendoor

        • Construction cost

          £5 million

        • Construction cost per m²

          £2,004

        • Client

          Joseph Homes

        • CAD software used

          Archicad

        • Annual CO2 emissions

          14.6kgCO2eq/m²
          • More Specs Less Specs
        Save this picture!
        © Jack Hobhouse
        © Jack Hobhouse

        Text description provided by the architects. Paxton House is an innovative housing solution on a complex site, for Joseph Homes in Croydon, South London. Forty-three dwellings and a series of shared spaces have been carefully crafted to occupy an existing concrete-framed building, a former office block which had been left vacant and was being used by squatters.

        Save this picture!
        © Jack Hobhouse
        © Jack Hobhouse

        Avoiding a traditional central corridor arrangement, the architects have achieved a very different type of apartment block. Through the design of an external circulation strategy, every single apartment has been created as dual aspect, with a south facing living space.

        Save this picture!
        © Jack Hobhouse
        © Jack Hobhouse

        Along the building's tight perimeter, each room on the south facing elevation is a living space which makes use of an angled balcony that provides privacy and directs views over nearby train tracks. Here, acetylated timber ensures the sustainable longevity of the cladding. This tightly set, animated facade naturally led to an angled balustrade design, ensuring privacy from neighbouring apartments and adjoining gardens alike, while maximising vistas from inside.

        Save this picture!
        © Jack Hobhouse
        © Jack Hobhouse

        Angled balconies and external circulation mean Paxton House can boast sun-filled apartments that avoid looking north.

        Save this picture!
        © Jack Hobhouse
        © Jack Hobhouse

        Paired apartments share entrance lobbies, recessed into the centre of the floorplan, enabling the use of efficient, slim layouts. Such an approach allows flats to have a more neighbourly feel, representing a departure from the typically anonymous multi-unit residential living.

        Save this picture!
        Axonometry
        Axonometry

        Furthermore, Paxton House offers a spare bedroom and workspace. These are shared by the whole building and the latter can be found as part of the building's generously sized lobby, accessed from Cargreen Road. The spare bedroom, which re-addresses the requirements of apartment living in London, can be found on the top floor where a shared roof terrace with a built-in bbq also resides, all of which complete the strong communal aspect of Paxton House.

        Save this picture!
        © Jack Hobhouse
        © Jack Hobhouse

        To minimise the impact of external circulation, the walkway's design is specific in terms of its physical position, lighting and acoustic performance. These walkways adopt chipped rubber, commonly found in children's playgrounds, to ensure acoustic dampening and create a characterful, experiential mode of passage.

        Save this picture!
        Axonometry
        Axonometry

        These routes through the building are defined by specific material palettes with floors being colour matched according to level. On the ground floor is brick paving which extends into a courtyard outside, softening the threshold between internal and external spaces.

        Save this picture!
        © Jack Hobhouse
        © Jack Hobhouse

        The ground floor also houses eight one-bed apartments, a studio apartment and a shared living room-cum-workspace. The first, second and third floors offer nine one-bed dwellings along with a studio and the fourth floor comprises three two-bedroom apartments, a spare bedroom and shared roof terrace.

        Save this picture!
        © Jack Hobhouse
        © Jack Hobhouse

        Caspar Rodgers, Director of alma-nac: "Given the existing footprint and building aspect, a typical approach of general arrangement - a central corridor servicing flats on either side, would have resulted in North facing, single aspect apartments. We approached the scheme differently. Setting out to provide every single apartment with both dual aspects, but critically, with south/southwest facing living rooms, we achieved this through the provision of an external circulation strategy.  We designed an external circulation structure running across the north facing elevation, acoustically dampened and physically offset from the building to minimise its impact to occupants. This doubled as a services tracking route, increasing the available head-height within the apartments, and reducing issues of internal service transfer."

        Mike Stott, Development Director at Joseph Homes: "The Joseph Homes design team, working closely with alma-nac, created an innovative design that is beautiful, useful and durable; thereby producing an offering in the area that created real value for local buyers."

        View the complete gallery

        Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
        Save this project
        Share in Whatsapp
        About this office
        alma-nac
        Office

        Products:

        Wood Steel Concrete

        See more:

        Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors United Kingdom
        Cite: "Paxton House / alma-nac" 14 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903809/paxton-house-alma-nac/> ISSN 0719-8884

        世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

        想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

        翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

        You've started following your first account!

        Did you know?

        You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

        Go to my stream