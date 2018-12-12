World
House in Rubielos de Mora / Ramón Esteve Estudio

  • 02:00 - 12 December, 2018
House in Rubielos de Mora / Ramón Esteve Estudio
House in Rubielos de Mora / Ramón Esteve Estudio, © Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio

  Architects

    Ramón Esteve Estudio

  Location

    Rubielos de Mora, Spain

  Authors

    Ramón Esteve

  Collaborating Architects

    Víctor Ruiz, María Martí, Borja Martos, Concheta Romaní

  Design Team

    Ramón Esteve Estudio

  Area

    6900.4 ft2

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Rubielos de Mora, “the Gate of Aragón”, is located in the southern area of the county of Gudar-Javalambre. When you visit it you understand why it was designated a place of historical and artistic interest in 1980, it received the Europa Nostra Award in 1983 and it was selected one of the “Most Beautiful Villages in Spain” in 2013.
Vernacular architecture in Rubielos displays eaves, iron ttings, woodwork and stonework, providing an old time picture frozen in time. That’s why Rubielos de Mora won’t let you remain unmoved, because the spirit of its poetry, carved in stone and forged in iron, will for ever ask you to come back.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The essence of this project is a revision of a stately house, the traditional rural house that forms the old quarter of Rubielos de Mora and so the surroundings of our building.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

A HOUSE IN THE OLD QUARTER
The traditional architecture is reviewed with a modern view so the house is integrated in its historical surroundings but it is also related to our present time. The external façade adheres to the style, materials, colours and proportion between solid and void of the historic buildings around.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

INTERIOR WORLD
The façade and party wall of the house are completed according to the alignment of façades, following the guidelines of the old quarter. The strategy used in the core of the house is not noticeable from the outside. An interior courtyard has been created as a private universe where the house opens to.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

DISTRIBUTION BY LAYERS
The house is an L-shaped dwelling with three storeys. The ground oor is designed as a plinth opening to the street, containing the access and other traditional uses such as the wine cellar and the wood store. The first and second floors contain the living spaces and open to the interior courtyard. The first floor contains the daytime rooms, so it is more opened. The second floor contains the bedrooms and a solar lounge terrace.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan

WARMTH & COMFORT                                                   
The materials and the building system used in the construction of the house follow the traditional methods with a modern language. The resulting building keeps the warmth and comfort of a traditional town house. The perfect environment for a quiet life.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

