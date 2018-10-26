World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. OFFICIAL
  6. 2018
  Throckmorton Renovation / OFFICIAL

Throckmorton Renovation / OFFICIAL

  • 17:00 - 26 October, 2018
Throckmorton Renovation / OFFICIAL
© Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

© Robert Yu Photography

© Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Our aesthetically astute clients bought a 1980’s Bud Oglesby designed townhouse with the intention of renovating it for themselves and their growing art collection while staying true to the original design.  The project had a sophisticated section so our goal was to modernize the spaces in both use and technology while also rectifying awkward and outdated spatial relationships. 

© Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

In the original layout the utilitarian spaces were on full view from the front door.  Our intent was to create a more formal entry sequence and conceal the laundry, garage, and utility rooms.  To do so, we opened up the enclosed kitchen and reorganized the support spaces behind a complementary curved wall that ties back into Oglesby’s original sculptural stair and landing. 

Plan
Plan

The original master bathroom layout was undeserving of its dramatic, skylit ceiling.  We reconfigured the components of the bath to be more in harmony with the natural lighting conditions and vaults.  We moved the shower from a dark corner and merged it with the tub room, in doing so created a spa-like experience for everyday use. 

© Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

Smoothing the existing walls amplified the natural light cascading through the house and further celebrated the formal geometry of the original design. Warmth was incorporated by way of American walnut and white oak cabinetry contrasting the white and grey surfaces.  Fireplace surrounds were refined to minimalist powder-coated steel enclosures.  The built-in console in the living room and window seat in the master adds order and organization.  The overall resulting space is likened to a small art gallery.

© Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

OFFICIAL
OFFICIAL
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Houses Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Throckmorton Renovation / OFFICIAL" 26 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903796/throckmorton-renovation-official/> ISSN 0719-8884

