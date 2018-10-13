Apartment no.135 / BNS Studio

+ 20

Architects BNS Studio

Location Tehran, Iran

Lead Architects Azin Soltani, Farshad Kazerooni, Farnaz Bakhshi

Design Team Nioosha Rashidi, Shabnam Abtahi, Mahta Heydari, Zoha Nekouian, Shadi Malek, Behnam Barzegar

Area 2300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani

Architectural Detail Designer Meisam Ebrahimi Moghadam

Text description provided by the architects. Apartment no.135 is a five-story residential building located in Saadat Abad, northwest of Tehran. Each floor contains a single three-bedroom unit. The ground floor houses the main entrance, lobby, and a multi-purpose room. Other amenities such as pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, and parking are located in the basement.

Historically a house bears special values in Iranian architecture and culture, values such as hierarchy, legibility, introversion, balance, and unity and especially respect to the privacy of families. During the past century, according to the changes in lifestyle and a large demand for new constructions, most of these precious values have been changed.

The main design idea behind Apartment no.135 was to revitalize the lost heritage and to give a modern interpretation of the old concepts. Thus, brick – a traditional building material – was used in this project. A combination of fixed brick panels and protruded modular frames are used to create a modern and dynamic facade. The brick panels in front of the windows act as a temperature buffer by filtering natural light.

During a different time of a day, the brick patterns create a beautiful effect of light and shadow inside each unit. This phenomenon creates variety, increases space quality and provides visual and heat comfort for residents while it plays an effective role in energy saving. Rooftop garden and modular flower boxes in front of the windows are designed to improve environmental quality while accentuating the aesthetic values.