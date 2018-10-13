World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. BNS Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Apartment no.135 / BNS Studio

Apartment no.135 / BNS Studio

  • 23:00 - 13 October, 2018
Save this project
Apartment no.135 / BNS Studio
© Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani
© Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani

© Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani

  • Architects

    BNS Studio

  • Location

    Tehran, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Azin Soltani, Farshad Kazerooni, Farnaz Bakhshi

  • Design Team

    Nioosha Rashidi, Shabnam Abtahi, Mahta Heydari, Zoha Nekouian, Shadi Malek, Behnam Barzegar

  • Area

    2300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani
© Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani
© Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani

Text description provided by the architects. Apartment no.135 is a five-story residential building located in Saadat Abad, northwest of Tehran. Each floor contains a single three-bedroom unit. The ground floor houses the main entrance, lobby, and a multi-purpose room. Other amenities such as pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, and parking are located in the basement.

Distribution Floors Diagram
Distribution Floors Diagram

Historically a house bears special values in Iranian architecture and culture, values such as hierarchy, legibility, introversion, balance, and unity and especially respect to the privacy of families. During the past century, according to the changes in lifestyle and a large demand for new constructions, most of these precious values have been changed.

© Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani
© Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani

The main design idea behind Apartment no.135 was to revitalize the lost heritage and to give a modern interpretation of the old concepts. Thus, brick – a traditional building material – was used in this project. A combination of fixed brick panels and protruded modular frames are used to create a modern and dynamic facade. The brick panels in front of the windows act as a temperature buffer by filtering natural light.

© Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani
© Farshad Kazerooni, Azin Soltani

During a different time of a day, the brick patterns create a beautiful effect of light and shadow inside each unit. This phenomenon creates variety, increases space quality and provides visual and heat comfort for residents while it plays an effective role in energy saving. Rooftop garden and modular flower boxes in front of the windows are designed to improve environmental quality while accentuating the aesthetic values.

Facade Diagram
Facade Diagram

Save this project
BNS Studio
Steel Concrete Brick

Cite: "Apartment no.135 / BNS Studio" 13 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903793/apartment-n35-bns-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

