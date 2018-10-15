50 of the Best Facade Construction Details

The facade is the calling card of an architecture project, an often iconic and recognizable element that becomes part of the collective imaginary.

We frequently see them featured in photographs and art—such as Andreas Gursky's work, or as part of movie sets. It is almost impossible to forget the pink symmetrical façade of 'The Budapest Hotel' by director Wes Anderson, or even, in music videos or album covers, like the legendary 'Physical Grafitti' by Led Zeppelin.

One of the complexities of satisfactorily representing a facade detail is the point of view. What is the best view/frame for a facade detail? Is it in section, axonometric, or plan view?

We've selected 50 facade details with the aim of showing different ways of approaching this type of representation, highlighting aspects such as materiality, joints, interior comfort and color (among other properties that are part of the facades).

Villa el Libertador Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Hospital / Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz

Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti

Facade detail Santa Fe of Bogotá Foundation

Gribone Building / Ventura Virzi arquitectos

Mahallat Residential Building No3 / CAAT Studio

Facade detail Mahallat Residencial Building

Star Engineers, Administrative Building and Factory / Studio VDGA

Brick House / Ventura Virzi arquitectos

Club House Altos de San Antonio / Dutari Viale Arquitectos

Facade detail The Iceberg Building

Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza / Brooks + Scarpa

Facade detail Stars Engineers administrative building and factory

Secondary School Extension / SMS Arquitectos

Facade detail brick house 2

Facade detail Optical glass House c

Marble House / Openbox Architects

Vertical House / Miró Rivera Architects

Collage House / S+PS Architects

Casa Geometrica / JOHO Architecture

BLM House / ATRIA Arquitetos

Altos de San Antonio Clubhouse / Dutari Viale Arquitectos

Facade detail Club House Altos of San Antonio

Facade detail Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza

Facade detail school building extension

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts / LMN + Marmon Mok

Facade detail Tobin Performing Arts Center

Stapleton Library / Andrew Berman Architect

Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola

G.Zanella Primary School Renovation and Extension / Giulia de Appolonia- officina di architettura

Northwestern University Ryan - Walter Athletics Center / Perkins+Wil

Facade detail Northwestern University Athletic Centre

On Detail: Textile Facade

Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Facade detail Nest We Grow

Facade detail Nest We Grow

Somriures / Masquespacio

ecoSuites, A Reed-Clad Hotel / Alex A. Tsolakis Architecture

Hive Hotel Facade Remodel / Preposition Architecture

Coallia - Residencia y Restaurante Social / Peripheriques Architectes

Facade detail Coallia Residence and Restaurant

Constituyentes Fachada Iluminada / Taller David Dana Arquitectura

Rio 2016 Olympic Handball Arena / Lopes Santos e Ferreira Gomes Arquitetos + OA | Oficina de Arquitetos

Weill Cornell Medical College Belfer Research Building / Todd Schliemann | Ennead Architects

Facade detail Cornell Weill Medical Centre

Sky Central / AL_A + PLP Architecture + HASSELL

Facade detail Sky Central Building

1,500 Semi-Transparent Plastic Baskets Form a Lightweight Facade

Facade detail 1500 semi transparent baskets

Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos + Lateral arquitectura & diseño

Kraanspoor / OTH Architecten

Vakko Headquarters and Power Media Center / REX

Ningbo Facade / LAB Architecture Studio

Montrond-les-Bains Casino / DATA architectes

Busan Opera House Proposal: 3rd Prize Winner / Henning Larsen Architects + Tomoon Architects

Facade detail Busan Opera House Proposal

Manhattan Districts 1/2/5 Garage & spring street Salt Shed / Dattner Architects

Facade detail Manhattan Districts 1/2/5 Garage

Sea Pavillion / Stefano Boeri Architetti

The Design Museum of London / OMA + Allies and Morrison + John Pawson

Facade detail The Design Museum of London

Cubic Buildings by NADAAA and Himma Studio Redefine the Office Space

Rifugio Monte Penna / Lucio Serpagli

Library and Learning Centre University of Economics Vienna / Zaha Hadid Architects

Facade detail University of Economics Vienna Library

Facade detail Cornell Weill Medical Centre

Pathé Foundation / Renzo Piano Building Workshop