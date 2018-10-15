World
  ArchDaily
  2. News
  50 of the Best Facade Construction Details

50 of the Best Facade Construction Details

50 of the Best Facade Construction Details
50 of the Best Facade Construction Details, Facade detail Brick House
Facade detail Brick House

The facade is the calling card of an architecture project, an often iconic and recognizable element that becomes part of the collective imaginary.

We frequently see them featured in photographs and art—such as Andreas Gursky's work, or as part of movie sets. It is almost impossible to forget the pink symmetrical façade of 'The Budapest Hotel' by director Wes Anderson, or even, in music videos or album covers, like the legendary 'Physical Grafitti' by Led Zeppelin.

Facade detail Kahrizak Facade detail Arthron Building Facade detail Gribone Building Facade detail Monte Penna cabin + 51

One of the complexities of satisfactorily representing a facade detail is the point of view.  What is the best view/frame for a facade detail? Is it in section, axonometric, or plan view?

We've selected 50 facade details with the aim of showing different ways of approaching this type of representation, highlighting aspects such as materiality, joints, interior comfort and color (among other properties that are part of the facades).

Villa el Libertador Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Hospital / Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz

Facade detail hospital
Facade detail hospital

Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti

Facade detail Santa Fe of Bogotá Foundation
Facade detail Santa Fe of Bogotá Foundation

Gribone Building / Ventura Virzi arquitectos

Facade detail Gribone Building
Facade detail Gribone Building

Mahallat Residential Building No3 / CAAT Studio

Facade detail Mahallat Residencial Building
Facade detail Mahallat Residencial Building

Star Engineers, Administrative Building and Factory / Studio VDGA

Facade detail Haussmann Stories
Facade detail Haussmann Stories

Brick House / Ventura Virzi arquitectos

Facade detail Arthron Building
Facade detail Arthron Building

Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Facade detail Kahrizak
Facade detail Kahrizak

Club House Altos de San Antonio / Dutari Viale Arquitectos

Facade detail The Iceberg Building
Facade detail The Iceberg Building

Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza / Brooks + Scarpa

Facade detail Stars Engineers administrative building and factory
Facade detail Stars Engineers administrative building and factory

Secondary School Extension / SMS Arquitectos

Facade detail brick house 2
Facade detail brick house 2

Marble House / Openbox Architects

Facade detail Marble House
Facade detail Marble House

Vertical House / Miró Rivera Architects

Facade detail Vertical house
Facade detail Vertical house

Collage House / S+PS Architects

Facade detail Collage House
Facade detail Collage House

Casa Geometrica / JOHO Architecture

Facade detail Geometric House
Facade detail Geometric House

BLM House / ATRIA Arquitetos

Facade detail BLM House
Facade detail BLM House

Altos de San Antonio Clubhouse / Dutari Viale Arquitectos

Facade detail Club House Altos of San Antonio
Facade detail Club House Altos of San Antonio

Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza / Brooks + Scarpa

Facade detail Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza
Facade detail Angle Lake Transit Station and Plaza

Secondary School Extension / SMS Arquitectos

Facade detail school building extension
Facade detail school building extension

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts / LMN + Marmon Mok

Facade detail Tobin Performing Arts Center
Facade detail Tobin Performing Arts Center

Stapleton Library / Andrew Berman Architect

Facade detail Stapleton Library
Facade detail Stapleton Library

Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola

Facade detail Winery in Mont-Ras
Facade detail Winery in Mont-Ras

G.Zanella Primary School Renovation and Extension / Giulia de Appolonia- officina di architettura

Facade detail G.Zanella Primary school
Facade detail G.Zanella Primary school

Northwestern University Ryan - Walter Athletics Center / Perkins+Wil

Facade detail Northwestern University Athletic Centre
Facade detail Northwestern University Athletic Centre

On Detail: Textile Facade

Facade detail Adjustable Textile
Facade detail Adjustable Textile

Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Facade detail Nest We Grow
Facade detail Nest We Grow

Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Facade detail Nest We Grow
Facade detail Nest We Grow

Somriures / Masquespacio

Facade detail Somriures
Facade detail Somriures

ecoSuites, A Reed-Clad Hotel / Alex A. Tsolakis Architecture

Facade detail ecoSuites, A Reed-Clad Hotel
Facade detail ecoSuites, A Reed-Clad Hotel

Hive Hotel Facade Remodel / Preposition Architecture

Facade detail Hive Hotel
Facade detail Hive Hotel

Coallia - Residencia y Restaurante Social / Peripheriques Architectes

Facade detail Coallia Residence and Restaurant
Facade detail Coallia Residence and Restaurant

Constituyentes Fachada Iluminada / Taller David Dana Arquitectura

Facade detail illuminated facade
Facade detail illuminated facade

Rio 2016 Olympic Handball Arena / Lopes Santos e Ferreira Gomes Arquitetos + OA | Oficina de Arquitetos

Facade detail Handball Stadium
Facade detail Handball Stadium

Weill Cornell Medical College Belfer Research Building / Todd Schliemann | Ennead Architects

Facade detail Cornell Weill Medical Centre
Facade detail Cornell Weill Medical Centre

Sky Central / AL_A + PLP Architecture + HASSELL

Facade detail Sky Central Building
Facade detail Sky Central Building

1,500 Semi-Transparent Plastic Baskets Form a Lightweight Facade

Facade detail 1500 semi transparent baskets
Facade detail 1500 semi transparent baskets

Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos + Lateral arquitectura & diseño

Facade detail Cultural Centre
Facade detail Cultural Centre

Kraanspoor / OTH Architecten

Facade detail Kraanspoor
Facade detail Kraanspoor

Vakko Headquarters and Power Media Center / REX

Facade detail Vakko Headquarters
Facade detail Vakko Headquarters

Ningbo Facade / LAB Architecture Studio

Facade detail Ningbo
Facade detail Ningbo

Montrond-les-Bains Casino / DATA architectes

Facade detail Montrond-les-Bains Casino
Facade detail Montrond-les-Bains Casino

Busan Opera House Proposal: 3rd Prize Winner / Henning Larsen Architects + Tomoon Architects

Facade detail Busan Opera House Proposal
Facade detail Busan Opera House Proposal

Manhattan Districts 1/2/5 Garage & spring street Salt Shed / Dattner Architects

Facade detail Manhattan Districts 1/2/5 Garage
Facade detail Manhattan Districts 1/2/5 Garage

Sea Pavillion / Stefano Boeri Architetti

Facade detail Sea Pavillion
Facade detail Sea Pavillion

The Design Museum of London / OMA + Allies and Morrison + John Pawson

Facade detail The Design Museum of London
Facade detail The Design Museum of London

Cubic Buildings by NADAAA and Himma Studio Redefine the Office Space

Facade detail Cubic Buildings
Facade detail Cubic Buildings

Rifugio Monte Penna / Lucio Serpagli

Library and Learning Centre University of Economics Vienna / Zaha Hadid Architects

Facade detail University of Economics Vienna Library
Facade detail University of Economics Vienna Library

Weill Cornell Medical College Belfer Research Building / Todd Schliemann | Ennead Architects

Facade detail Cornell Weill Medical Centre
Facade detail Cornell Weill Medical Centre

Pathé Foundation / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Facade detail Pathé Foundation
Facade detail Pathé Foundation

Cite: Santibañez, Danae. "50 of the Best Facade Construction Details" [50 de los mejores detalles de fachadas] 15 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903787/50-of-the-best-facade-construction-details/> ISSN 0719-8884

