  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Wood and Concrete: Impressive Examples in Indian Architecture

Wood and Concrete: Impressive Examples in Indian Architecture

Wood and Concrete: Impressive Examples in Indian Architecture
© Shamanth Patil J.
Greatly influenced by the modern movement--and in particular the presence of Le Corbusier--contemporary Indian architecture reflects a mixture of traditional and western references. Using mainly local materials such as brick, concrete and stone, Indian buildings stand out with their high visual impact and a assertive heaviness. 

Because of its scarcity, wood is mostly used in details and finishes rather than as main structures. Some of the most successful architects in India have managed to gracefully balance the use of concrete and wood in a gentle gesture that evokes elegance and rough textures.

Here we present some of the best examples of contemporary Indian architecture that have used both concrete and wood in a harmonious and attractive way.

NEST / Neogenesis + Studi0261

© The fishy project, Ishita Sitwala
Outhouse / MISA ARCHITECTS

© Zurich Shah
Brick House / Architecture Paradigm

© Anand Jaju
The Open House / MODO Designs

© Radhika Pandit
Jungalow House / Neogenesis+Studi0261

© The fishy project, Ishita Sitwala
Arvindh and Priya's House / Biome Environmental Solutions

© Vivek Muthuramalingam
DIYA / SPASM Design Architects

© Photographix - Sebastian & Ira
Jetavan / Sameep Padora & Associates

© Edmund Sumner
Retreat in the Sahyadris / Khosla Associates

© Shamanth Patil J.
Hamsa's House / Biome Environmental Solutions

© Vivek Muthuramalingam
Shreyas Retreat / The Purple Ink Studio

© Shamanth Patil J.
About this author
Fernanda Castro
Author

Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Wood and Concrete: Impressive Examples in Indian Architecture " 14 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903783/wood-and-concrete-impressive-examples-in-indian-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

