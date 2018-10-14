Asian Games Village Residence III / Vir.Mueller Architects

-
Architects
LocationNew Delhi, India
Lead ArchitectsPankaj Vir Gupta, Christine Mueller
Project TeamArjun Sara, Donna Ryu, Kapil Shokeen, Monisha Nasa, Prashant Singh Hada, Sonakshi Gambhir
Area392.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
Structural EngineerJapan Shah Consulting Engineers
MEP EngineerJhaveri Associates
Text description provided by the architects. After two decades of practice and designing projects for ‘others’, 288 distills - in an undiluted form - the design principles, material sensibilities, phenomenal aspirations and tactile experiments of virmueller architects.
This home for a family introspects on that fundamental quality of intimacy that constitutes the spatial embrace for a family; in lieu of bombast, this is an architecture of understatement - perhaps only revealed in the attention to detail.