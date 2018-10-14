World
  7. Asian Games Village Residence III / Vir.Mueller Architects

Asian Games Village Residence III / Vir.Mueller Architects

  • 19:00 - 14 October, 2018
Asian Games Village Residence III / Vir.Mueller Architects
Asian Games Village Residence III / Vir.Mueller Architects, © Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

© Niveditaa Gupta © Niveditaa Gupta © Niveditaa Gupta © Niveditaa Gupta + 25

  • Architects

    Vir.Mueller Architects

  • Location

    New Delhi, India

  • Lead Architects

    Pankaj Vir Gupta, Christine Mueller

  • Project Team

    Arjun Sara, Donna Ryu, Kapil Shokeen, Monisha Nasa, Prashant Singh Hada, Sonakshi Gambhir

  • Area

    392.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

Text description provided by the architects. After two decades of practice and designing projects for ‘others’, 288 distills - in an undiluted form - the design principles, material sensibilities, phenomenal aspirations and tactile experiments of virmueller architects.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
Section A
Section A
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

This home for a family introspects on that fundamental quality of intimacy that constitutes the spatial embrace for a family; in lieu of bombast, this is an architecture of understatement - perhaps only revealed in the attention to detail.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

Vir.Mueller Architects
Cite: "Asian Games Village Residence III / Vir.Mueller Architects" 14 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903782/asian-games-village-residence-iii-viueller-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

