World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Creative Architects
  6. 2017
  7. T House / Creative Architects

T House / Creative Architects

  • 23:00 - 14 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
T House / Creative Architects
Save this picture!
T House / Creative Architects, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 32

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. T House was designed for a three genegration family with six members, consists of spouse husband and wife owner, their 2 children, the wife’s mother and sister.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The house was built in a quadrangle shape plot in Binh Duong, Vietnam, with the front elevation faced to the West. Its façade was devided into 7 solid walls connected by glasses and louvers to admit the natural lightand ventilation into the house as much as possible.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Additionally, the owner had shared that she has been afraid of being alone, she would like everyone in the family could easily see each other when staying at home. Hence, we alternated the private spaces and the common spaces by putting two green voids into 2 solid blocks, in order to connect every space in the house to increase the family's interaction.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Creative Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "T House / Creative Architects" 14 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903780/t-house-creative-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream