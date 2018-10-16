World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. KHUÔN Studio
  6. 2018
  7. HÒA House / KHUÔN Studio

HÒA House / KHUÔN Studio

  • 23:00 - 16 October, 2018
HÒA House / KHUÔN Studio
HÒA House / KHUÔN Studio, Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio

Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio

  • Architects

    KHUÔN Studio

  • Location

    Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Huynh Anh Tuan, Nguyen An Hoa, Nguyen Do Hoang Nam, Nguyen Xuan Truong

  • Project Year

    2018
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In the beginning, our team was intrigued by the peculiar site of this house, which is formed by two small lots joined by a juncture of over one meter in width. This bridge acts as an important connection of living spaces in the residence.

Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio

The brief requires the integration of three rooms for rent, which need to be easily managed by the owner yet having separated access. In addition, effective ventilation, natural lighting, and microclimate are also of top priority. In order to meet these challenges, our team has carried out careful research to come up with the optimal layout.  

Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio
Floor Plans 1
Floor Plans 1
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio
Floor Plans 2
Floor Plans 2
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio

Being a designer himself, the owner greatly contributes to the interior design, completing his own house with a rustic palette of white paint, gray cement, and concrete along with red terracotta and stone. Another key feature of the design is skylights dotted with greeneries. These fill the spaces with natural light, a medium that unites all the different colors and materials of the design.

Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio
Courtesy of KHUÔN Studio

About this office
KHUÔN Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Vietnam
Cite: "HÒA House / KHUÔN Studio" 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903768/h-a-house-khuon-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

