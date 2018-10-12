World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Croatia
  5. PROARH
  6. 2016
  7. Issa Megaron / PROARH

Issa Megaron / PROARH

  • 03:00 - 12 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Issa Megaron / PROARH
Save this picture!
Issa Megaron / PROARH, © Damir Fabijanić
© Damir Fabijanić

© Damir Fabijanić © Damir Fabijanić © Damir Fabijanić © Damir Fabijanić + 20

  • Structural Designer

    Branko Galić, MSc

  • Building Energy Concept, Building Physics And Building Details Design

    Assist. Prof. Mateo Bilus, MEAU
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Damir Fabijanić
© Damir Fabijanić

Text description provided by the architects. The Issa Megaron project is dealing with questions regarding the context of the site boundary, envisioned on the plot that is read as a "void", a blank space-with deception that context is non -existent. Given that the "genius loci" is not only the plot an island of Vis but actually the Mediterranean, we conceive the house by the system of the Socrates Megaron ( as the first passive house), reinterpreting the ancient traditional stone drywalls and creating a new rural man-made topography.

Save this picture!
© Damir Fabijanić
© Damir Fabijanić
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Damir Fabijanić
© Damir Fabijanić

The assignment was to design a house for a temporary family retreat on a site without infrastructure, at the same time completely satisfying the needs of the user. The complete lack of infrastructure and general inaccessibility imply that self-sustainability is prerogative, and the only solution for the completion of the project, that encompasses the plausibility of the project, minimal costs, satisfaction of all user needs, local government and urban plans as well as the architectural expression. The house is designed with natural cooling and ventilation systems, rainwater exploitation, solar panels, and other elaborate ways of exploiting natural resources, enabling the facility to function as a place for life.

Save this picture!
© Damir Fabijanić
© Damir Fabijanić
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Miljenko Bernfest
© Miljenko Bernfest

The house is envisioned as a dug in volume, a residential pocket between the stretches of space forming walls, an artificial grotto, a memory of a primitive shelter. It consists of two levels - sleeping quarters/lounge on the first floor and downstairs open space dining/kitchen/lounge area opened to the covered and uncovered terraces and pool deck. All the bearing elements are made of reinforced concrete. Stone from the site was used for the cladding of the facade. The design that emerges from such conditions is subtle, creates a symbiosis with the new/old stonewall topography. The newly built structure is man-made but unobtrusive in intent, material, and ultimate appearance.

Save this picture!
© Damir Fabijanić
© Damir Fabijanić

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PROARH
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Croatia
Cite: "Issa Megaron / PROARH" 12 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903759/issa-megaron-proarh/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream