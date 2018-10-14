World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United States
  5. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Greater Goods Coffee / Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Greater Goods Coffee / Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

  • 13:00 - 14 October, 2018
Greater Goods Coffee / Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Greater Goods Coffee / Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, © Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

© Chase Daniel

© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

Text description provided by the architects. Greater Goods is an adaptive reuse project, converting an existing automotive warehouse into a modern café, roastery, and training facility located in East Austin. We sought to preserve the existing steel structure and use the gabled profile of the trusses to vault the roof.

© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

 Translucent polycarbonate panels along the north wall and skylight allow for natural light to fill the coffee shop. The design behind the space revolved around a central bar which allows patrons to experience any side of the café. By elevating and breaking up the bar into smaller volumes, it encourages interaction between the guests and baristas.

© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

A gabled seating niche in the back is framed with a steel window for visibility into the roaster. The rich material palette contrasted with the character of the original building create a truly unique experience.

© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

About this office
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop United States
Cite: "Greater Goods Coffee / Michael Hsu Office of Architecture" 14 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903745/greater-goods-coffee-michael-hsu-office-of-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

