World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Ideo arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. House in Palacio / Ideo arquitectura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House in Palacio / Ideo arquitectura

  • 10:00 - 12 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Palacio / Ideo arquitectura
Save this picture!
House in Palacio / Ideo arquitectura, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 20

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. This housing forms a part of a former palace in the heart of Madrid constructed in the middle of the 18th century. Before the reform, the high ceilings, the massive walls and the structure of wood, they were remaining hidden by an endless number of partitions that were dividing in excess the space. The aim of our intervention has been to open the housing in its entirety. Eliminating all the walls and the false ceilings, we have obtained a wide and fluid space that recovers the lordly aspect that had in his moment. Lounge, dining room and kitchen join in one space. The distribution of the latter develops about a black island that, for his scale and dimensions, looks like a sculpture carved in granite.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan (Refurbished Situation)
Floor Plan (Refurbished Situation)

As for the architectural style, we have tried that the housing speaks a today language because we understand that any intervention in a historical building must answer to his time. Thus, we have used classic frames, but these frames do not come up to the ceiling, achieving this way a classic style and at the same time, contemporary. The skirting board remains hidden in an original way, and the front hall separates discreetly of the kitchen across a partition formed by structural platens of steel. In addition, he takes advantage of the above-mentioned partition to lodge a cupboard and ten cobblers of wood in his low part.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The owner of the housing wanted a room of studies for her children. Thus, we divided the wide space of dining room in two, across a thin screen of wood of beech and glass. With the utilization of textile glass and walls of wood in one of his sides, we have been capable of hiding a bath that did not exist initially. On the other hand, the elimination of the surrounding frame in the whole screen, leaving the glass in direct contact with the paraments, helps us to achieve the contemporary style for that we were looking on having faced the project.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

In the principal bedroom, which originally was a dark and narrow cupboard, we have turned it into a bath spa. The paraments of above-mentioned cross the space. His clear tones help themselves relax, and the strategic location of a translucent glass contributes natural light to a space that was destined for the ostracism. The architect Virginia del Barco has designed the whole fixed furniture; cupboards, cobblers, drawers, doors, etc.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ideo arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "House in Palacio / Ideo arquitectura" [Casa en Palacio / Ideo arquitectura] 12 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903743/house-in-palacio-ideo-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream