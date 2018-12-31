World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. BeijingJiaotongUniversity
  6. 2018
  7. i-yard 2.0 / Beijing Jiaotong University

i-yard 2.0 / Beijing Jiaotong University

  • 20:00 - 31 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
i-yard 2.0 / Beijing Jiaotong University
Save this picture!
© Xingxing Chen
© Xingxing Chen

© Xingxing Chen © Xingxing Chen © Xingxing Chen © Xingxing Chen + 19

  • Architects

    BeijingJiaotongUniversity

  • Location

    Dezhou, China

  • Design Team

    SD Competition Team of Beijing Jiaotong University

  • Collaborators

    JOLYWOOD, BNBM HOUSE, China Construction Steel Structure Crop.,Ltd, ORIENT SUNDAR GROUP

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Xingxing Chen
Save this picture!
© Xingxing Chen
© Xingxing Chen

Text description provided by the architects. In August this year, in Dezhou, China, a different " town" came up on the ground - a team of students from Beijing Jiaotong University built a garden villa here, which they named " I - Yard 2.0". This is a " self - sufficient" building. The use of solar photovoltaic panels to generate electricity can fully meet the daily needs of the entire family, and it can save energy and protect the environment

Save this picture!
© Xingxing Chen
© Xingxing Chen

Environmental issues and aging problems bring us inspiration in our i-Yard2.0 design. Escaping from cities and diving into the charming countryside, which exactly our concept is, can be a dream of so many senior citizens in China. Based on renewable energy like solar power, we create safe, comfortable and intelligent home for them when immersed in fresh air and fascinating scenery.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

The technical features of I - yard 2.0 products can be summarized as " 3i" i.e. industrial, individual and intelligent.

Save this picture!
© Xingxing Chen
© Xingxing Chen

i-Yard2.0 of multiple dimension penetrate the villa, all essential living space is on the first floor. Considering the desire to a convenient and comfortable life, we come up with the idea “moving back line”. Platform and temporary space are on the second floor, which can satisfy demands such as entertainment and visiting from younger generation. The “Green Core” provide seasonal scenery as well as passive strategies, such as ventilation and sunshine. In the middle of I - Yard 2.0 is a square middle courtyard with elevator on it, which makes it easier for elderly people with poor legs and feet to rise to the second floor.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The whole villa reflects designers' thinking about the living environment of the elderly and children everywhere. The two-story space enables the exchange between the upper and lower spaces, which is not only a favorite entertainment place for children, but also a space that can directly interact with the elderly on the first floor. The C - shaped kitchen hearth in the kitchen is convenient for the elderly to cook and adds a space for interaction between the elderly and their children.

Save this picture!
© Xingxing Chen
© Xingxing Chen

In the process of design, designers are very concerned about satisfying the comfort and convenience of the elderly and will play them, investigate and learn from them. Make sure the house is comfortable, healthy and caring. In family furniture, I - Yard 2.0 broke the routine and replaced the conventional handle style with a recessed armrest frame, which is convenient for the wheelchair-bound elderly to grasp and hold at any time.

Save this picture!
© Xingxing Chen
© Xingxing Chen
Save this picture!
© Xingxing Chen
© Xingxing Chen

On the one hand, the large-area door and window design can ensure a broad vision and create a feeling of returning to the countryside; on the other hand, when the door and window are completely opened, it can also facilitate timely and barrier-free first aid for the elderly.

Save this picture!
© Xingxing Chen
© Xingxing Chen

In the design, not only is it considered to create rural living space far away from the city for the elderly, but also intelligent applications such as self-learning mode of housing and remote monitoring are added to provide convenience for the elderly with the power of science and technology.

Designers are constantly considering the user's feelings in their design and are constantly trying out more possibilities for the old-age building.

Save this picture!
© Xingxing Chen
© Xingxing Chen

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BeijingJiaotongUniversity
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses China
Cite: "i-yard 2.0 / Beijing Jiaotong University" 31 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903740/i-yard-beijing-jiaotong-university/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xingxing Chen

i-yard 2.0 / 北京交通大学

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream